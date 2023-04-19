2023 Track and Field State Qualifier List, April 19

The track season is underway with just six weeks left until the state meets. Many athletes have already punched their ticket to the championships, despite only a few meets wrapped up.

Each classification allows athletes to qualify for the state meet by hitting times, heights or distances throughout the regular season, in addition to qualifying through the divisional meets. Athletes with a qualifying mark will advance to state regardless of their performance at the divisional meet.

On the sprinting side, there have been several blazing times, including Capital’s Thomas Carter’s sub-11 second 100-meter, and Gallatin’s Nash Coley running 49.66 in the 400 to lead the state in the event.

Across the field events, Flathead’s Brody Thornsberry has posted the top long jump mark in the state by jumping 22 feet, 2 inches in a dual against Glacier this week while his freshman teammate William Hollensteiner earned his first state qualifier with a 6-02 clearance in the high jump.

In the distance events, the boys 3,200m is dominated by two runners from Bozeman, who have each run nationally ranked top-20 times in the event, and could smash the state meet record of 9:04.35 set by Flathead’s Jake Perrin in 2016.

Whitefish’s girls will be a dominating force across the board, with junior Brooke Zetooney posting state leading times in the 100- and 200-meter runs, while junior Hailey Ells is qualified in all three sprints, and the 300m hurdles. Columbia Falls’ Ally Sempf has also earned two qualifying spots in the sprints.

Here is a round up of athletes who have met qualifying standards for state from the Western AA, Northwest A and Western B. Relays are not listed.

Boys

100m

AA (11.3) – Thomas Carter, CAP, 93; Hudson Lembke, SEN, 11.12; Kash Goicoechea, GLA, 11.17; Hayden Opitz, CAP, 11.23; Karsen Beitz, SEN, 11.24; Adam Ryland-Davis, HLN, 11.25; Ryan Dierenfield, SKY, 11.25; Lance Baumgart, CAP, 11.29

A (11.4) – Malaki Simpson, CF, 11.05; Carter White, FREN, 11.14; Solomon Morgan, CORV, 11.27

B (11.5) – Noah Kinslow, BIGF, 11.27; Ridger Palma, LOY, 11.39.

200m

AA (22.8) – Thomas Carter, CAP, 45; Lance Baumgart, CAP, 22.79

A (23.2) – Malaki Simpson, CF, 22.96; Solomon Morgan, CORV, 23.02; Carter White, FREN, 23.03; Nate Olson, FREN, 23.13

B (23.1) – Luca Dombrowski, LOY, 23.01

400m

AA (51.8) – Brady Kolendich, SEN, 51.43; Jeff Lillard, GLA, 51.44; Aaron French, HEL, 51.74

A (51.7) –

B (51.4) – Luca Dombrowski, LOY, 51.39

800m

AA (2:01.00) – Henry Ballinger, HEL, 155.35; Keagen Crosby, SEN, 1:56.50; Daniel Wiltse, HELL, 1:56.79; Ryan Harrington, GF, 1:58.51

A (2:01.00) – Evan Bennett, HAM, 1:56.87

B (2:02.40) –

1,600m

AA (4:34.00) – Ryan Harrington, GF, 4:24.83; Henry Ballinger, HEL, 4:26.70; Finneas Colescott, HELl, 4:26.70; Keagen Crosby, SEN, 4:29.86; Quinn Newman, SEN, 4:31.46, Tyler Inabnit, SEN, 4:32.92, Daniel Wiltse, HELL, 4:33.95

A (4:37.00) – Evan Bennett, HAM, 4:33.04

B (4:40.80) – Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:39.23

3,200m

AA (10:00.00) – Finneas Colescott, HELL, 9:14.70; Ryan Harrington, GF, 9:44.28, Quinn Newman, SEN, 9:59.03

A (10:12.00) – Taylor Doleac, HAM, 9:54.79

B (10:25.00) –

110m hurdles

AA (15.7) – Merek Mihelish, CAP, 14.55; Corbin Weltzien, HELL, 14.98; Ethan Anderson, GLA, 15.31; Rowley Dupras, BSKY, 15.64

A (16.1) – Aiden Read, CORV, 15.43

B (16.0) – Isak Epperly, BIG, 15.78

300m hurdles

AA (41.5) – Merek Mihelish, CAP, 39.70; Colter Petre, HLN, 40.65; Ethan Anderson, GLA, 41.14

A (41.8) –

B (41.9) –

Shot put

AA (48-00) – Henry Sellards, GLA, 51-03.5; Cole Dawes, CAP, 49-11.5; Barrett Hageman, CAP, 48-10; Alex Shields, HELL, 48-07; Dylan Christman, HLN, 48-04.5; Austin Buehler, CAP, 48-03.5

A (47-00) – Andrew Burrows, HAM, 56-01.5; Cy Stevenson, LIB, 51-03.5; Wyatt Miles, CORV, 50-04; Hunter Gum, STEV, 49-03; Lane Voermans, CF, 48-02

B (46-03) – Beau Meyer, LSH, 46-09

Discus

AA (146-00) – Anthony Oaks, CMR, 165-04.5; Barrett Hageman, CAP, 153-00; Aiden Krause, GLA, 153-00; Danny Sirmon, SEN, 149-03.5

A (142-00) – Andrew Burrows, HAM, 165-04; Lane Voermans, CF, 144-09

B (134-05) – Beau Meyer, LSH, 135-03

Javelin

AA (170-00) – Aiden Nichols, HLG, 174-08.

A (167-00) – Levi Reynoso, CORV, 183-00

B (160-03) –

High jump

AA (6-02) – Aayden Simmons, HLN, 6-06; Porter Gibbs, BIG, 6-04; Hunter Preston, HELL, 6-04; William Hollensteiner, FLA, 6-02; Rowley Dupras, BIG, 6-02; Jaxan Lieberg, HLN, 6-02

A (6-00) – Derek Criddle, CORV, 6-02

B (6-00) – Wyatt Duke, BIGF, 6-09; Cormac Benn, BIGF, 6-00.

Pole Vault

AA (13-06) – Josh Smalley, BIG, 13-06.

A (13-00) –Taylor Searle, HAM, 14-07

B (12-03) – Colter Casazza, EUR, 12-10.

Long Jump

AA (21-00) – Brody Thornsberry, FLA, 22-02; Scott Klinker, GF, 21-08; Jeff Lillard, GLA, 21-01.5; Colter Petre, HLN, 21-01.5; Grady Walker, SEN, 21-0.5

A (20-06) – Carter White, FREN, 21-05.5

B (20-07) – Bryce Umphrey, ST.IG, 20-07

Triple Jump

AA (42-00) – Scott Klinker, GF, 44-00; Porter Gibbs, BIG, 42-09; Grady Walker, SEN, 42-06; Jacob Dolezal, FLA, 42-04; Rowley Dupras, BIG, 42-03

A (41-09) – Carter White, FREN, 41-11

B (41-03) – Levi Peterson, BIGF, 41-05

Girls

100m

AA (13.0) – Logan Todorovich, HLN, 12.69, Reghan Skogen, HLN, 12.82; Anneliese, Bessette, HELL, 12.99

A (13.15) – Brooke Zetooney, WF, 12.70; Claire Hutchison, STEV, 12.70; Rachael Wilmot, WF, 12.99; Hailey Ells, WF, 13:00; Ally Sempf, CF, 13.01; Farah Wyche, CORV, 13.02, Jenna Ellis, HAM, 13.03

B (13.1) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 12.92

200m

AA (26.7) – Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 26.16

A (26.9) – Brooke Zetooney, WF, 25.99; Hailey Ells, WF, 26.16; Ally Sempf, CF, 26.17; Claire Hutchison, STEV, 26.70

B (27.3) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 26.89

400m

AA (1:01.00) – Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 59.51; Breanna Smith, SEN, 59.61, Hailey Burger, CAP, 1:00.91

A (1:01.50) – Claire Hutchison, STEV, 1:00.03; Hailey Ells, WF, 1:00.92; Jenna Ellis, HAM, 1:01.06

B (1:01.60) –

800m

AA (2:24.00) – Breanna Smith, SEN, 2:17.01; Sophia Miller, HELL, 2:22.03; Ruby Lorenz, SEN, 2:23.41

A (2:26.00) –

B (2:25.90) –

1600m

AA (5:23.00) –

A (5:28.00) –

B (5:40) –

3200m

AA (11:50.00) – Jamison Molloy, HELL, 11:41.39; Malia Bradford, SEN, 11;47.85

A (12:13.00) – Amara Auch, CORV, 11:57.35

B (12:26.00) – Ellie Baxter, TMPF, 12:10.25

110m hurdles

AA (16.3) – 15.38; Brookey Stayner, SEN, 15.42; Emily McElmurry, SEN, 15.65; Kathryn Sheridan, CAP, 16.07; Keara Burgess, BIG, 16.27.

A (16.4) – Olivia Lewis, 15.70

B (16.5) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 16.14

300m hurdles

AA (48.5) – Kathryn Sheridan, CAP, 47.69

A (48.5) – Olivia Lewis, CORV, 45.75; Hailey Ells, WF, 47.38

B (48.1) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 47.77

Shot put

AA (35-03) – Kai Johnson, GLA, 38-06; Natalie Ellis, BIG, 37-01

A (35-02) – Sadie Smith, FREN, 40-00; Mya Winkler, HAm, 36-08; Tyanna Jessop, HAM, 35-10

B (34-09) – Scout Nadau, BIGF, 37-07; Alexis Deming, PLAI, 36-0; Maddison Chappius, BIGF, 35-01

Discus

AA (113-00) –

A (110-00) – Alanna Auch, CORV, 121-09; Mya Winkler, HAm, 112-05.5

B (106-05) – Alexis Deming, PLAI, 116-01

Javelin

AA (115-00) – Taliana Miller, FLA, 122-09; Kaelyn Saari, CAP, 122-00; Charlotte, Osler, GLA, 116-05

A (115-00) – Mya Winkler, HAm, 116-08

B (114-09) – Maddison Chappius, BIGF, 117-05; Zoey Albert, BIGF, 116-09

High jump

AA (5-02) – Kennedy Moore, FLA, 5-04; Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 5-04

A (5-00) – Rylee Boltz, LIB, 5-02; Claire Hutchison, STEV, 5-02; Emilee Searle, HAM, 5-01, Ayda Griffin, HAm, 5-00; Hailey Ells, WF, 5-00;

B (4-10) – Remmi Stanger, EUR, 5-0

Pole Vault

AA (10-00) – Hannah Moses, HELL, 11-00; Annika Nehring, HLN, 10-06

A (9-06) – Charlie Ham, FREN, 11-01; Chesnee Lawrence, HAM, 11-00; Emma McAllister, CF, 9-06

B (8-09) –

Long Jump

AA (16-06) – Logan Todorovich, HLN, 18-02.75; Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 17-09; Ava Kellenberg, SEN, 17-04.5; Reghan Skogen, HLN, 17-02; Kyesha Farmer, GF, 17-01; Karys Camp, GLA, 17-00; Akilah Kubi, FLA, 16-09

A (16-02) – Alexis Daigle, FREN, 17-02

B (15-09) – Emma Pouwers, BIGF, 16-04; Inga Turner, BIGF, 15-11

Triple Jump

AA (34-00) – Emily McElmurry, SEN, 38-01; Ava Kellenberg, SEN, 37-06.75; Afton Wride, FLA, 35-08.5; Kyesha Farmer, GS, 34-09; Karys Camp, GLA, 34-08; Mia Stephan, FLA, 34-04.5

A (33-07) – Leina Ulutoa, RON, 34-05

B (33-10) – Sydney Brander, ST.IG, 33-11.