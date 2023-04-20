Columbia Falls 2023 School Board Trustee Candidate Profile: Barbara Riley

Flathead Beacon: Can you tell me a bit about yourself and your relationship to the Columbia Falls public schools?

Barbara Riley: I was born in Whitefish, raised in Eureka, graduating from Lincoln County High School. I attended the University of Montana for 2.5 years, focusing on Business Administration-Accounting/Finance. We have lived in Columbia Falls for 35 years. I have been working in the housing/real estate industry for 36 years. I also work with small businesses with accounting/consulting services. I am a real estate broker with PureWest Real Estate in Columbia Falls. My husband, Russ, and I have been together for nearly 41 years, and we have two daughters, Keyna and Terin, both graduates from Columbia Falls High School, as well as two grandchildren and several grand-puppies. I have worked with many parent groups through the years as our girls progressed through grade levels, including PTOs, band clubs, booster clubs, athletics and other community events for kids. I have been involved with school board work for 30 years, starting as a community member on board committees, then successfully running for the school board in 1995. I am also active in other community service work with food drives for our food banks, raising funds for disadvantaged families for Christmas and working with MT Log Jam to support timber industry families impacted by death or critical accident expenses.

FB: Why are you running for the school board?

BR: I have a passion to continue to find ways to provide a quality education to kids so that they can hit the ground running after high school, no matter what direction they choose. As a business owner, I know how critical it is to have an employment base to support quality service. Additionally, I have always been conscientious of our local taxpayers’ ability to pay when it comes to balancing household needs versus the support of our schools. I want to continue my efforts, on behalf of our community, to keep our schools moving forward.

FB: What will some of your main priorities or goals be if elected to the school board?

BR: We need to hold high expectations that every child is capable of learning and growing to maximize their potential. I would like to continue the work toward proficiency-based learning, meeting each child where they are when they come to us, and growing their knowledge as far as we can take them. This will take some work collectively with the school board, administration, teachers and parents to shift from a ‘traditional’ classroom setting to adapt our system to the different learning styles of each child. We need to complete building upgrades to ensure we have safe, secure learning environments for staff and students. The recent bond for K-8 is nearing the completion of its work at the elementary and junior high levels; now we need to focus on the high school building needs. In addition, we must continue to work to recruit and retain our quality staff.

FB: What are some changes you’d like to see in the school district?

BR: I would like a greater focus on the learning differences of each individual child and development of action plans to move each child forward in their academic progress. We know that there are many different learning styles amongst the students who we serve; our teachers need to have the flexibility and support to meet each child where they are and structure a learning process that allows them to maximize their growth. When we find the ‘fit’ for learning, kids get excited and enjoy learning for what comes next. Parents are more supportive to schools when they see their child enjoying school and progressing academically. The traditional ‘classroom’ setup may not be the best fit for each child.

FB: How do you think the Columbia Falls School District should be addressing growth in Columbia Falls and in the Flathead Valley at large?

BR: I believe all school districts need to be part of the conversations in the land planning process to help the public and policy makers understand the needs districts face in attracting and retaining quality teachers/staff. The Flathead Valley encompasses several school districts, each with their own vision of providing education services to children. Schools are not developers, and they are not builders. Schools do not receive any type of funding that supports building homes for staff. There are many economic factors that contribute to the lack of housing/high rent rates in this valley. Demand from new residents moving to the valley creates competition for the limited housing inventory. I have fought for flexibility through legislation to help with recruitment and retention of teachers, including targeted loan forgiveness efforts. Our district remains focused on maintaining a competitive position with compensation and benefits. In the short term, there are several networks of communications working behind the scenes to identify options for new staff that want to come to SD 6.

FB: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

BR: I have had the privilege of seeing the great things our schools (it takes them all … teachers, support staff, custodial staff, bus drivers, food service personnel, counselors, administrators) provide for students in our communities. I have also had the benefit of touring schools in other states. Montana has a tremendous system of education, each district locally controlled by elected trustees from each of their communities! I see an endless energy that continually seeks to learn more to do more/better for each child. I am very proud of our schools, and it is a privilege to serve as a trustee in Columbia Falls.