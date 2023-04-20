Kalispell Man Pleads Guilty to Making Murder Threats Against Sen. Tester

A Kalispell man accused of threatening to kill Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester admitted to a federal threats charge today, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Patrick Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to threats to murder a United States Senator before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto.

According to court documents, Smith on Jan. 30 left numerous threatening voicemails with Tester’s Kalispell office, saying, “There is nothing I want more than to have you stand toe to toe with me. You stand toe to toe with me. I rip your head off. You die … I would love to destroy you and rip your (expletive) head from your shoulders … call that a threat.”

Smith also left a message that said, “I would love to (expletive) kill you. I would love to see your FBI at my door. I would love to see something in the news.”

Smith acknowledge in the recordings that the threats to Tester were “on purpose,” and he made the threats because he was upset with Tester’s political decisions.

Smith faces a maximum of 10 years in the Montana State Prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.