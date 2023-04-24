Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 198 Clydesdale Ln.

Price: $774,950

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,228

This home sits on just under 2 private and beautifully wooded acres. It also features several updates, including flooring, appliances, garage door and more. The property also includes RV hookups, a fully fenced/gated area and plenty of room for additional parking. Keller Williams, LLC

MLS Number: 30002483

Kalispell

Where: 444 Prairie View Rd.

Price: $795,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,809

This home in an awesome location near Kalispell and Whitefish sits on 3.4 acres with a barn and outbuildings. The large home has room to expand in the unfinished basement. Enjoy the convenience of being close to amenities yet on a little acreage for privacy. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 22205248

Kalispell

Where: 4660 Highway 35

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,468

Modern and elegant craftsmanship grace every detail of this sleek new build. The home boasts clean lines and large windows, granting incredible views of the nearby Swan Mountain Range. It also has vaulted ceilings, concrete counters, gas fireplace and ample outdoor entertaining area. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30002834

Dayton

Where: 42494 Juniper Shores Ln.

Price: $785,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,108

This modern turnkey “Barndominium” home located in the Juniper Shores community of Dayton sits on 1.47 acres and features an oversized garage. The home includes a spacious kitchen and living room overlooking Flathead Lake. The community offers a private shard dock and boat launch. Burk Orizotti Real Estate

MLS Number: 22300104

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]