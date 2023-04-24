Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 198 Clydesdale Ln.
Price: $774,950
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,228
This home sits on just under 2 private and beautifully wooded acres. It also features several updates, including flooring, appliances, garage door and more. The property also includes RV hookups, a fully fenced/gated area and plenty of room for additional parking. Keller Williams, LLC
MLS Number: 30002483
Kalispell
Where: 444 Prairie View Rd.
Price: $795,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 3,809
This home in an awesome location near Kalispell and Whitefish sits on 3.4 acres with a barn and outbuildings. The large home has room to expand in the unfinished basement. Enjoy the convenience of being close to amenities yet on a little acreage for privacy. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 22205248
Kalispell
Where: 4660 Highway 35
Price: $799,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,468
Modern and elegant craftsmanship grace every detail of this sleek new build. The home boasts clean lines and large windows, granting incredible views of the nearby Swan Mountain Range. It also has vaulted ceilings, concrete counters, gas fireplace and ample outdoor entertaining area. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30002834
Dayton
Where: 42494 Juniper Shores Ln.
Price: $785,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,108
This modern turnkey “Barndominium” home located in the Juniper Shores community of Dayton sits on 1.47 acres and features an oversized garage. The home includes a spacious kitchen and living room overlooking Flathead Lake. The community offers a private shard dock and boat launch. Burk Orizotti Real Estate
MLS Number: 22300104
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]
