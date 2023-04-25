Missoula Man Killed in Lake County Officer Involved Shooting

A Missoula man who brandished a knife and charged at a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a citizen died in St. Ignatius Monday after the deputy shot him, according to a news release.

Christopher Ochs, 27, died at the scene.

On April 24, at 2:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to aid a citizen who requested a welfare check at a residence on Cold Creek Lane. Shortly after arriving, the subject of the welfare check brandished a large bowie knife and charged at the deputy and citizen.

The deputy shot Ochs before he was able to injure them.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation while the Missoula County Coroner’s Office is investigating Och’s death.