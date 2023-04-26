2023 Track and Field State Qualifier List for April 26

Tuesday’s Russ Pilcher Top 10 track and field meet in Missoula offered a chance for the best athletes across all classifications in Western Montana to go head-to-head, setting up previews for the divisional meets next month. Athletes from the Flathead Valley won six of the total 36 events contested at the Missoula County Public Schools Stadium, but some of the biggest breakthroughs were from athletes that didn’t notch victories.

Full results from the Russ Pilcher Top 10 meet can be found here, but here are a few highlights:

Columbia Falls junior Ally Sempf notched lifetime bests in the 200m and 400m.

In the 300m hurdles, Columbia Falls’ Adam Schrader clocked 40.02 for the top Class A time in the state.

Whitefish’s Maeve Ingelfinger, a national cross country ski champion, ran 2:24.76 in the 800m to qualify for state and rank 3rd in Class A.

Glacier’s Jeff Lillard won the 400m with his first sub-50 second performance in high school. Lillard ties the state’s fastest time this season run by Gallatin’s Nash Coley.

Kennedy Moore of Flathead won the high jump competition for the fourth time this season, tying her season best of 5′ 4.”

Glacier freshman Owen Thiel ran 4:35.98 in the 1600m, smashing the freshman school record set by 2022 state champion Sam Ells.

Glacier’s boys 4x100m relay team broke a 22-year old meet record, winning in 42.22 seconds.

Below are the state-qualified athletes from Western AA & A and District 7B schools.

Boys

*Bolded results are from the last week, red athletes are from Flathead Valley high schools

100m

AA (11.3) – Thomas Carter, CAP, 10.93; Kash Goicoechea, GLA, 11.08; Hudson Lembke, SEN, 11.12; Hayden Opitz, CAP, 11.23; Karsen Beitz, SEN, 11.24; Adam Ryland-Davis, HLN, 11.25; Ryan Dierenfield, SKY, 11.25; Lance Baumgart, CAP, 11.29

A (11.4) – Malaki Simpson, CF, 11.05; Carter White, FREN, 11.14; Solomon Morgan, CORV, 11.27

B (11.5) –

200m

AA (22.8) – Thomas Carter, CAP, 45; Lance Baumgart, CAP, 22.79

A (23.2) – Malaki Simpson, CF, 22.05; Carter White, FREN, 22.34; Kaeden Sager, EHLN, 22.55; Solomon Morgan, CORV, 23.02; Nate Olson, FREN, 23.13

B (23.1) – Luca Dombrowski, LOY, 22.89

400m

AA (51.8) – Jeff Lillard, GLA, 49.66; Brady Kolendich, SEN, 51.43; Aaron French, HEL, 51.74

A (51.7) – Treton Graham, DILL, 50.14

B (51.4) – Luca Dombrowski, LOY, 50.26; William Wagner, FLOR, 51.16;

800m

AA (2:01.00) – Henry Ballinger, HLN, 1:54.66; Aaron French, HLN, 1:55.80; Daniel Wiltse, HELL, 1:55.95; Keagen Crosby, SEN, 1:56.50; Tyler Avery, GLA, 1:58.95; Kasen Kastner, FLA, 1:59.13; Isaiah Cowan, BIG, 1:59.79; Ben Shaules, SEN, 2:00.04; Ryan Harrington, GF, 1:58.51

A (2:01.00) – Evan Bennett, HAM, 1:56.87; Brayden Lanser, HAM, 2:00.59;

B (2:02.40) –

1,600m

AA (4:34.00) – Finneas Colescott, HELl, 4:21.16; Ryan Harrington, GF, 4:24.83; Henry Ballinger, HEL, 4:26.43; Keagen Crosby, SEN, 4:29.86; Quinn Newman, SEN, 4:31.46, Ridley Key, HELL, 4:31.85; Tyler Inabnit, SEN, 4:32.92, Daniel Wiltse, HELL, 4:33.95

A (4:37.00) – Evan Bennett, HAM, 4:29.77; Wyatt Ehredt, FREN, 4:35.46

B (4:40.80) – Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:29. 54 ; Kyler Harris, FLOR, 4:38.19

3,200m

AA (10:00.00) – Finneas Colescott, HELL, 9:14.70; Quinn Newman, SEN, 9:47.53; Tyler Inabnit, SEN, 9:54.74; Henry Sund, HLN, 9:56.81

A (10:12.00) – Taylor Doleac, HAM, 9:49.92

B (10:25.00) – Kyler Harris, FLOR, 9:52.54; Zoran LaFrombois, St.IG, 10:23.38; Rogan Hanson, FLOR, 10:23.55

110m hurdles

AA (15.7) – Merek Mihelish, CAP, 14.55; Corbin Weltzien, HELL, 14.98; Evan Barnes, GLA, 15.01; Ethan Anderson, GLA, 15.320; Rowley Dupras, BSKY, 15.42; Gabin Mow, CAP, 15.50

A (16.1) – Aiden Read, CORV, 15.43; Brody Hardy, FREN, 15.88

B (16.0) – Wyatt Johnson, BIG, 15.77; Isak Epperly, BIG, 15.78 ; Mason Elliott, PLAIN, 15.92

300m hurdles

AA (41.5) – Merek Mihelish, CAP, 38.97; Colter Petre, HLN, 39.67; Ethan Anderson, GLA, 39.82; Matthew Moreni, CAP, 41.03

A (41.8) – Adam Schrader, CF, 40.02; Aiden Read, CORV, 40.97; Spencer Cruse, HAM, 41.71

B (41.9) –

Shot put

AA (48-00) – Henry Sellards, GLA, 51-03.5 ; Alex Shields, HELL, 51-00.5; Barrett Hageman, CAP, 50-01; Cole Dawes, CAP, 49-11.5; Dylan Christman, HLN, 48-04.5; Austin Buehler, CAP, 48-03.5; Shannon O’Brien, HLN, 48-01.5

A (47-00) – Andrew Burrows, HAM, 56-08.5; Cy Stevenson, LIB, 53-02.5; Wyatt Miles, CORV, 52-08; Hunter Gum, STEV, 49-03; Lane Voermans, CF, 48-09

B (46-03) – Beau Meyer, LSH, 46-09.5

Discus

AA (146-00) – Barrett Hageman, CAP, 153-09; Aiden Krause, GLA, 153-04; Danny Sirmon, SEN, 150-08

A (142-00) – Andrew Burrows, HAM, 165-04; Lane Voermans, CF, 150-10

B (134-05) – Beau Meyer, LSH, 136-00

Javelin

AA (170-00) – Aiden Nichols, HLG, 189-08;

A (167-00) – Levi Reynoso, CORV, 183-00

B (160-03) –

High jump

AA (6-02) – Aayden Simmons, HLN, 6-06; Hunter Preston, HELL, 6-06; Porter Gibbs, BIG, 6-04; William Hollensteiner, FLA, 6-02; Rowley Dupras, BIG, 6-02; Jaxan Lieberg, HLN, 6-02

A (6-00) – Sam Henderson, BCC, 6-02; Derek Criddle, CORV, 6-02; Kyle Holter, BCC, 6-00; Caden Hansen, DILL, 6-00

B (6-00) – Quinn Lue, FLOR, 6-0; William Wagner, FLOR, 6-0

Pole Vault

AA (13-06) – Josh Smalley, BIG, 14-00

A (13-00) –Taylor Searle, HAM, 14-07

B (12-03) –

Long Jump

AA (21-00) – Brody Thornsberry, FLA, 22-02; Xavier Stout, GLA, 21-05.25; Jeff Lillard, GLA, 21-01.5; Colter Petre, HLN, 21-01.5; Grady Walker, SEN, 21-0.5

A (20-06) – Carter White, FREN, 22-10.25; Kyle Holter, BCC, 21-0.6.25; Drifter Skillicorn, POL, 20-08.75

B (20-07) – Bryce Umphrey, ST.IG, 21-01.5

Triple Jump

AA (42-00) – Grady Walker, SEN, 44-08; Porter Gibbs, BIG, 42-09; Oliver Simianer, BIG, 42-07.5; Jacob Dolezal, FLA, 42-04; Rowley Dupras, BIG, 42-03

A (41-09) – Sam Henderson, BCC, 43-11; Carter White, FREN, 41-11

B (41-03) – Levi Peterson, BIGF, 41-05.5

Girls

100m

AA (13.0) – Logan Todorovich, HLN, 12.39, Reghan Skogen, HLN, 12.82; Brooklyn Ludemann, BIG, 12.84; Anneliese, Bessette, HELL, 12.99

A (13.15) – Brooke Zetooney, WF, 12.53; Claire Hutchison, STEV, 12.54; Hailey Ells, WF, 12.89; Ally Sempf, CF, 12.90; Rachael Wilmot, WF, 12.99; Farah Wyche, CORV, 13.02, Jenna Ellis, HAM, 13.03

B (13.1) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 12.92

200m

AA (26.7) – Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 25.55; Sofia Szollosi, HELL, 26.69

A (26.9) – Claire Hutchison, STEV, 25.75; Brooke Zetooney, WF, 25.99; Hailey Ells, WF, 26.07; Ally Sempf, CF, 26.07; Rachael Wilmot, WF, 26.59

B (27.3) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 25.58

400m

AA (1:01.00) – Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 59.51; Breanna Smith, SEN, 59.61, Hailey Burger, CAP, 1:00.91

A (1:01.50) – Claire Hutchison, STEV, 57.82; Olivia Lewis, CORV, 59.39; Ally Sempf, CF, 1:00.25; Jenna Ellis, HAM, 1:00.49; Hailey Ells, WF, 1:00.92;

B (1:01.60) – Ireland Johnston, LSH, 1:00.83

800m

AA (2:24.00) – Breanna Smith, SEN, 2:17.01; Sophia Miller, HELL, 2:18.27; Kaitlyn Skinner, HELL, 2:19.45; Ruby Lorenz, SEN, 2:21.76

A (2:26.00) – Maeve Ingelfinger, WF, 2:24.76

B (2:25.90) –

1600m

AA (5:23.00) –

A (5:28.00) – Maeve Ingelfinger, WF, 5:23.70 ; Hailey Powell, DILL, 5:25.15; Amara Auch, CORV, 5:26.69; Laurie Davidson, CORV, 5:27.52

B (5:40) –

3200m

AA (11:50.00) – Jamison Molloy, HELL, 11:26.42; Stella Diaz, HELL, 11:30.22; Clare Castleberry, HELL, 11:46.42; Malia Bradford, SEN, 11;47.85

A (12:13.00) – Siri Erickson, CF, 11:47.67; Laurie Davidson, CORV, 11:57.27;Amara Auch, CORV, 11:57.35

B (12:26.00) – Ellie Baxter, TMPF, 11:56.75

110m hurdles

AA (16.3) – Logan Todorovich, HLN, 15.37; Alivia Rinehart, FLA, 16.02; Emily McElmurry, SEN, 16.06;

A (16.4) – Olivia Lewis, 15.70

B (16.5) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 15.51

300m hurdles

AA (48.5) – Kathryn Sheridan, CAP, 47.13; Alivia Rinehart, FLA, 47.42; Zoey Bortz, FLA, 47.98; Gracelee Banna, BIG, 48.29; Bailey Gable, GLA, 48.47

A (48.5) – Olivia Lewis, CORV, 45.08; Hailey Ells, WF, 46.14 ; Rylee Herbstritt, CORV, 48.49

B (48.1) – Isabelle Berry, LSH, 47.77

Shot put

AA (35-03) – Kai Johnson, GLA, 39-06; Natalie Ellis, BIG, 37-01

A (35-02) – Sadie Smith, FREN, 40-02.5; Mya Winkler, HAm, 36-08; Tyanna Jessop, HAM, 35-10

B (34-09) – Scout Nadau, BIGF, 37-07; Alexis Deming, PLAI, 36-0; Maddison Chappius, BIGF, 35-01 ; Trista Williams, FLOR, 35-01

Discus

AA (113-00) – Kim Feller, HLN, 116-07

A (110-00) – Alanna Auch, CORV, 121-09; Mya Winkler, HAm, 116-10

B (106-05) – Alexis Deming, PLAI, 116-01; Scout Nadau, BIG, 109-05

Javelin

AA (115-00) – Taliana Miller, FLA, 122-09; Kaelyn Saari, CAP, 122-00; Charlotte, Osler, GLA, 116-05

A (115-00) – Mya Winkler, HAM, 124-02;

B (114-09) – Zoey Albert, BIGF, 122-09; Maddison Chappius, BIGF, 117-05;

High jump

AA (5-02) – Kennedy Moore, FLA, 5-04; Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 5-04; Mackenzie Jackson, HLN, 5-04; Logan Todorovich, HLN, 5-02; Jaidyn Pevey, GLA, 5-02

A (5-00) – Rylee Boltz, LIB, 5-02; Claire Hutchison, STEV, 5-02; Emilee Searle, HAM, 5-01, Ayda Griffin, HAm, 5-00; Hailey Ells, WF, 5-00;

B (4-10) – Remmi Stanger, EUR, 5-0; Trinity Riffle, THOMP, 4-10; Raven Parson, ARLE, 4-10; Inga Turner, BIG, 4-10

Pole Vault

AA (10-00) – Hannah Moses, HELL, 11-00; Annika Nehring, HLN, 11-0; Reghan Skogen, HLN, 10-06

A (9-06) – Chesnee Lawrence, HAM, 12-0; Charlie Ham, FREN, 11-01; Emma McAllister, CF, 10-0

B (8-09) –

Long Jump

AA (16-06) – Ava Kellenberg, SEN, 18-06; Logan Todorovich, HLN, 18-02.75; Madilyn Todorovich, HLN, 17-09; Reghan Skogen, HLN, 17-06.75; Kyesha Farmer, GF, 17-01; Karys Camp, GLA, 17-00; Akilah Kubi, FLA, 16-09

A (16-02) – Alexis Daigle, FREN, 17-02;

B (15-09) – Emma Pouwers, BIGF, 16-04; Inga Turner, BIGF, 15-11 ; Raven Parson, ARLE, 15-09.5