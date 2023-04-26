Kila Superintendent to Become Head of Human Resources at Kalispell Public Schools

Current Superintendent of the Kila School District Liz English will join the Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) as Human Resources Director after a unanimous vote by the KPS Board of Trustees on Tuesday night. The hiring of English marks the end of a yearlong search, in which the district screened 29 applicants in two separate rounds.

“[English’s] proven leadership and dedication to education made her a clear choice for this position,” KPS Superintendent Micah Hill said in an April 21 press release.

“She understands the nuances of human resources and clearly articulated her desire to support staff and students in this position.”

Raised in the Flathead Valley, English graduated from Flathead High School in 2005 before going on to earn her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Montana State University in Bozeman. English has also earned master’s degrees in mathematics education and educational leadership, and will complete her doctoral degree at the end of the year.

English has been the Principal/Superintendent in Kila since 2019. Before leading the Kila School District, she taught middle school mathematics and social studies at Swan River School for 10 years, and has also taught in the Kalispell Public Schools.

“My love for students, school communities, school staff, and all other stakeholders has grown each year and I am excited to continue with a new opportunity to invest in our valley,” English said.

Trustee Lloyd Bondy at Tuesday night’s meeting said, “I’ve been up to Kila School a couple of times and I’m really excited that Liz has been hired on as our HR Director.”