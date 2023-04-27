A Decade of Sparta

Since the inaugural event 10 years ago, the Montana Spartan Race has grown into a grueling yet thrilling Flathead Valley fixture that attracts thousands of competitors to the region from across North America.

Situated in a rugged section of scenery near the north shore of Flathead Lake, the event is so popular with both racers and organizers that it now spans two days of adrenaline-filled action and has evolved into the Spartan Trifecta Weekend.

For the 10th edition, the Montana Spartan Trifecta will unfold in the Kalispell area on May 6-7 and includes the Sprint 5K featuring 20 obstacles, the Super 10K featuring 25 obstacles, the Beast 21K featuring 30 obstacles, an Ultra 50K with 60 obstacles, as well as kids’ events and races.

Since its debut in the Flathead Valley, the Spartan Race has attracted thousands of participants and spectators to the region during its shoulder-season lull, infusing the local economy by supporting local hotels and restaurants.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Spartan and are delighted to be celebrating the tenth year here in Kalispell,” said Diane Medler, executive director of Discover Kalispell. “This event brings low-impact, high-value visitors to Kalispell and northwest Montana. In return, those visitors help bolster our local economy during a time of year that’s typically quieter.”

The racers that come to Kalispell to participate in the event contribute over $1 million to the local economy, Medler said. With more than half of the participants hailing from out-of-market locales more than 400 miles away, the competitors book rooms in area hotels, motels and vacation rentals.

“The Montana Spartan Trifecta brings new visitors to Kalispell and the Flathead Valley,” added Medler. “Many of them will come for the race and extend their stay or plan a second trip back to Kalispell to explore more of our area.”

In addition, Discover Kalispell strategically works to encourage racers to shop, dine and explore Kalispell. Beyond just the participants, the Montana Spartan Trifecta supports local businesses and vendors that are an important part of the event experience, as well as supporting nonprofit groups through donations for services.

