Support Riley for Columbia Falls School Board

Barb Riley supports Columbia Falls’ kids! I am proud to support Barb Riley as she campaigns to serve another term on the Columbia Falls School Board, and I urge you to vote for her on May 2.

Barb focuses on positive student achievement for all students whether they attend a four-year university, a trade school, apprenticeship, military, or parenthood. Barb partners with parents, local business, staff, and colleagues to develop a propensity for excellence in Columbia Falls Public Schools, while being fiscally responsible.

Throughout the years, Barb has gained experience in education leadership at the local, state, and national level and shares her experience with fellow trustees. This experience makes Barb a great asset for public education. She has been a strong ambassador for student achievement in the Columbia Falls Public Schools. I have worked with Barb at the state school board level and have witnessed her thorough research and analysis of an issue resulting in resolution. She does not expect nor want accolades for her efforts. She wants what is best for Columbia Falls’ kids. Please vote to re-elect Barb Riley to Columbia Falls School Board on May 2.

Sue Corrigan

Kalispell