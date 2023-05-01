Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.4 Million

Lakeside
Where: 155 Whipps Ln.
Price: $1,389,995
What: Six-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 3,558
This dream home in Lakeside has short-term rental potential and features three separate living quarters on 1.89 acres. The home has stunning Flathead Lake and mountain views and includes granite counters, a spacious deck, three-car garage, detached shop and guest house. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
Whitefish
Where: 25 Twin Lakes Rd.
Price: $1,399,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,738
This amazing Whitefish home sits on 10 acres bordering National Forest land. Numerous upgrades include a remodeled kitchen, new flooring and a new roof. The downstairs features an apartment with separate entrance and the home has a detached three-car garage, greenhouse and two outbuildings. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate
Kalispell
Where: 152 River View Dr.
Price: $1,400,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 5,502
This beautiful home has an inviting foyer and spacious living room with large windows overlooking the prestigious Buffalo Hill Golf Course. The home has granite counters, two office spaces, an unfinished basement and plenty of room for those who love to entertain. Beckmans Real Estate
Bigfork
Where: 238 Bear Hollow Dr.
Price: $1,385,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,830
This exquisite home sits on 1.22 acres and features stained concrete floors, in-floor radiant heat, LED lighting throughout and gorgeous amenities. It also has two gas fireplaces, a covered patio, granite counters and heated garage and heated shop. This is an entertainer’s dream space. eXp Realty
