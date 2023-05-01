Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.4 Million

Lakeside

Where: 155 Whipps Ln.

Price: $1,389,995

What: Six-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 3,558

This dream home in Lakeside has short-term rental potential and features three separate living quarters on 1.89 acres. The home has stunning Flathead Lake and mountain views and includes granite counters, a spacious deck, three-car garage, detached shop and guest house. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 22300215

Whitefish

Where: 25 Twin Lakes Rd.

Price: $1,399,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,738

This amazing Whitefish home sits on 10 acres bordering National Forest land. Numerous upgrades include a remodeled kitchen, new flooring and a new roof. The downstairs features an apartment with separate entrance and the home has a detached three-car garage, greenhouse and two outbuildings. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 22209154

Kalispell

Where: 152 River View Dr.

Price: $1,400,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 5,502

This beautiful home has an inviting foyer and spacious living room with large windows overlooking the prestigious Buffalo Hill Golf Course. The home has granite counters, two office spaces, an unfinished basement and plenty of room for those who love to entertain. Beckmans Real Estate

MLS Number: 30003169

Bigfork

Where: 238 Bear Hollow Dr.

Price: $1,385,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,830

This exquisite home sits on 1.22 acres and features stained concrete floors, in-floor radiant heat, LED lighting throughout and gorgeous amenities. It also has two gas fireplaces, a covered patio, granite counters and heated garage and heated shop. This is an entertainer’s dream space. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 22300601

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]