Gift of Literacy Coming to Flathead Children

With a career stretching more than 50 years, Dolly Parton has long been a household name for her work in the entertainment industry, which includes composing more than 3,000 songs, winning 11 Grammy Awards, and starring in several films. And while millions of Americans can swiftly recall the words of “Jolene” or “I Will Always Love You,” many members of the youngest generation are exposed to Parton through a different avenue — her philanthropic dedication to literacy.

Starting in May, Montana children under the age of 5 will be able to register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that mails out a high-quality, age-appropriate book each month, at no cost to the child’s family. The program’s statewide rollout is made possible through a partnership between Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, First Lady Susan Gianforte’s Treasure State Foundation, and local library partners, including Flathead County’s ImagineIF Libraries.

Gianforte’s nonprofit Treasure State Foundation was established in 2021 to fund her statewide initiatives, including promoting children’s literacy and STEM involvement, as well as funding renovations to the Montana Governor’s residence. Gianforte learned about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library after speaking with Ohio’s First Lady, Fran DeWine, who spearheaded a similar partnership in her state.

“Literacy is critical for our kids and their development,” First Lady Susan Gianforte said. “When parents read to their kids or when a child reads, it engages them, it fires their imagination, and sparks their curiosity. The partnership … is about making sure every Montanan has access to reading resources so they can dream, grow, and reach their full potential.”

A few local partnerships with Parton’s literacy program are already in place in Montana, with 9,799 children currently enrolled, but Gianforte’s goal is to expand it to all 56 counties across the state. The Treasure State Foundation will raise and distribute $1 million to fund existing programs up to 50%, while fully funding new programs — approximately 50 programs will launch this spring. Partner programs, such as the Treasure State Foundation, cover the wholesale cost and shipping of each child’s monthly book, which amounts to $2.20.

The ImagineIF Libraries will be the local Flathead County affiliate for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Starting next week, families can visit the children’s desk at any ImagineIF library branch and fill out a registration postcard for any child under the age of 5. Library staff will input the registrations into the program database and each child will receive a book in the mail addressed to them each month.

“We’re really excited about all of our new literacy programs, and this is a great addition,” said ImagineIF Libraries Director Ashley Cummins. “The First Lady’s goal is to get every child under the age of 5 involved. That’s an ambitious goal, but one we’re excited to start working toward.”

A box of children’s books at ImagineIF Library in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

U.S. Census Bureau data estimates that there are nearly 6,000 kids under the age of 5 in Flathead County, a number that continues to rise with the county’s growing population, and a trend seen in ImagineIF’s children’s programs. In recent months, ImagineIF’s programs aimed at babies and toddlers have seen increased attendance, often exceeding capacity at the various branches. Youth Services Librarian Becca Johnson recently had to set up an additional Baby Story Time day at the Columbia Falls branch to accommodate higher attendance.

“Our early literacy programs here at the library are so popular, but we also know that we’re just seeing a small snapshot of this population,” Johnson said. “What’s so exciting about this partnership is that it gets books into the hands of kids in rural areas who might not have access to libraries, and it’ll open doors for young children to have their own books. Anytime children that aren’t in school have opportunities to build strong foundations for learning and reading — even just seeing books — factor’s in to how they will succeed later when they learn to read.”

“I also think this will spark a lot of interest for parents reading to their child as well, because getting a new book each month is pretty exciting,” she added.

Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in her home county in East Tennessee. Her vision of fostering a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families was inspired by her father, who never learned to read or write.

“He was the smartest man I have ever known but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams,” Parton said in a video on her website. “Inspiring kids to love to read became my mission. In the beginning, my hope was simply to inspire the children in my home county but here we are today with a worldwide program.”

In 1995, Parton’s initiative shipped 1,700 books to kids in Sevier County, Tennessee. In March 2023, 2,307,266 books were sent out, and the initiative now has more than 2,700 local partners, including programs in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdrom and Ireland. More than 205 million books have been gifted since Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library began.

Monthly books are selected by a committee, with six books chosen for each age group. All registered kids receive “The Little Engine That Could” as a welcome book upon joining the program.

To sign a child up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, visit a branch of ImagineIF Libraries in Kalispell, Bigfork or Columbia Falls, or visit www.imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/MTFLATHEAD/ to download a registration form that can be mailed to ImagineIF Libraries at 247 First Ave. E, Kalispell MT 59901.