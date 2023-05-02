Glacier Cross Country Coach Wins Third Riverbank Run Trifecta

Sporting a blue and green checkered Glacier High School cross county singlet, Wolfpack coach Cody Moore won his third straight victory in the YMCA Riverbank Run Trifecta in Missoula over the weekend.

Moore, who lives in Whitefish, completed all three races in 53:41.0, a tenth of a second faster than his cumulative winning time in 2022. While Moore was runner-up in the 10k (32:33), he won the 5k (16:18) and one mile (4:50) with big enough margins of victory to ensure a third overall crown.

The Riverbank Run is one of Montana’s oldest footraces — Saturday’s event was the 51s edition, and was the first time the race returned to its downtown Missoula course in three years following the pandemic and continued construction on the Bear Tracks Bridge that runner cross in the first quarter mile. Runners took part in a 10k, 5k or one mile run, or opted for the Trifecta, which includes completing all three distances in descending order. A total of 2,246 runners and walkers participated in the 51st Riverbank run.

Immediately after breaking the finish tape in the one mile, Moore went directly to the Missoula County Public Schools track to coach Glacier’s distance runners at the Western AA Freshman track meet. At the meet athletes from Glacier and Flathead high schools won 11 individual events.

Kalispell’s Betsy Griesmyer and Kari Eberline took second and third place, respectively, in the women’s Riverbank Run Trifecta, while Micah Drew, also of Kalispell, won the men’s 10k and finished second to Moore in the Trifecta.

Another Whitefish local, Pete Frank, won the non-Trifecta 5k in 17:19.