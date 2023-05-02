Prep Tennis and Baseball Competitions Canceled, Rescheduled

With the forecast for the Flathead Valley showing inclement weather inbound for the weekend, several sporting events have been canceled or rescheduled, according to news release from Whitefish High School Activities Director Aric Harris.
Here is a partial list of changes to this week’s prep competitions, as of Tuesday morning.
- Thursday’s tennis match between Whitefish and Glacier has been canceled.
- Thursday’s tennis match between Flathead and Whitefish has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m.
- Whitefish’s Saturday tennis matches against Ronan and Libby have been rescheduled for Thursday. Whitefish will host Ronan at 11 a.m. and Libby at 3 p.m., both at Riverside/Grouse.
- Friday’s baseball game between Whitefish and Troy has been canceled.
- Saturday’s baseball games between Whitefish and Polson are still on, but are likely to be canceled Friday or Saturday morning.
