The Importance of School Choice

Choice and competition are two hallmarks of American life and have been a significant envy of our neighbors worldwide prompting many to desire to live here for their opportunity of success. By implementing choice charter schools, a competitive dynamic is created which prompts school districts to better performance. Competition promotes quality! As Montanans, we all want the very best education for our children. Providing individualized learning assistance, these choice schools allow parents to be active participants in their child’s education for success. This is accomplished by parents becoming welcome partners with school administrators and teachers, not adversaries.

Students with learning disabilities have been proven to thrive in Choice schools, allowing for increased parent involvement as well as opportunities for tailored education development. Students that have been blessed with talent also thrive in these environments as their merit-based accomplishments are unashamedly celebrated.

In my history of business, competition has been tough and it’s made me better! In the final analysis, we should want all students of all levels to find their maximum potential in schools and life. Our nation was built on free enterprise, and those principles should absolutely apply to Montana education as well. When competition ceases to exist, quality begins to decrease. In the last 20 years, Montana schools have gone from top 5 to bottom 5 in the nation. (In addition, I have evidence the woke ideology of transgenderism is being heavily pushed/taught in at least one western Montana school by a transgender transition company.) This is why it is imperative that Montana effectively implement Choice schools asap. Please contact Gov. Greg Gianforte and ask him to support House Bill 562, which is the only choice school bill that provides the necessary provisions to effect positive, quality change. As always, it is an honor to represent House District 8.

Rep. Terry Falk

R-Kalispell