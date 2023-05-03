Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Cow in Lake County

A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning after striking a cow in the roadway near Ronan, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 59-year-old victim was traveling northbound at 12 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near the intersection of McDonald Lake Road when they struck a black cow. The motorcyclist went off the left side of the road, traveled approximately 30 yards and sustained fatal injuries, according to MHP.

The name of the victim was not release.