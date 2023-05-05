Kalispell Man Jailed for Indecent Exposure to a Minor

A 26-year-old Kalispell man was arrested on indecent exposure charges Thursday following an alleged incident that took place last week at the Kidsports Complex baseball fields.

According to a Friday press release from the Kalispell Police Department, the May 4 arrest of David Scott Whitford stemmed from a complaint to law enforcement on April 29. At approximately 6:30 p.m. that Saturday, officers responded to the Parkway Drive sports facility for a report of a male exposing his genitals near the lower baseball fields.

“When confronted, the male ran towards the softball fields to retrieve a bicycle and left northwest towards Hutton Ranch,” the press release states. “Law enforcement was unable to locate the suspect.”

Witnesses described Whitford as having blond hair and wearing a plaid shirt and black pants. They said he had been at the ballfields most of the day.

The press release does not include details about how police located Whitford after several days of searching or where and when his arrest took place.

According to the Flathead County Detention Center jail roster, Whitford was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Friday in Flathead County Justice Court.