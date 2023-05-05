Podcast: Big Sky City Lights

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

Northwest Montana has produced its fair share of singers and songwriters, including the indie-folk duo Big Sky City Lights, made up of Whitefish’s Nick Spear and New York City’s Susan O’Dea. The two met more than a decade ago, and during the pandemic began remotely writing and recording together. That remote relationship eventually turned into a full length album in 2021 and the duo is hard at work developing a new body of work that will become a second album. In addition, Big Sky City Lights will be touring this summer with a June 3 stop in Kalispell. Host Micah Drew spoke to Nick and Susan about their meeting in Whitefish, the effect living two timezones apart has on their creative process and how doing live shows has played into their newer music.

Later, Micah runs through the news of the week including the end of the legislative session, results from school board elections in Kalispell and Columbia Falls, and the latest on the private home being constructed on the banks of Glacier National Park’s McDonald Creek.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.