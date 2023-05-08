Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell
Where: 168 Ali Loop
Price: $747,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,938
This single-level home has an open floor plan, butcher block counters, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and radiant floor heating. A homeowner park is directly across the street from this corner lot with a fully fenced and beautifully landscaped yard. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate
MLS Number: 30004931
Kalispell
Where: 186 Taelor Rd.
Price: $739,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,944
This spectacular custom home in West Valley Estates boasts a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large windows and bamboo hardwood floors. The home also has an open kitchen with granite counters and a gas range. The south-facing covered patio is great for year-round enjoyment. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30003067
Columbia Falls
Where: 346 Lynnewood Dr.
Price: $769,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,800
This home is nestled in a wooded subdivision just south of Columbia Falls. The open concept kitchen is a chef’s dream and features a double oven and granite counters. The living and dining rooms connect to the back patio and the 1.86-acre property features raised garden beds, underground sprinklers and fire pit. Montana Property Angels
MLS Number: 30002965
Bigfork
Where: 407 Mill Creek Ct.
Price: $744,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,852
This beautiful home on a spacious lot features an open floorplan and custom high-end finishes, including granite counters, wood floors, tile, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. The home also has a heated attached double garage and fully landscaped yard with a custom courtyard. Westward Bound Real Estate
MLS Number: 30002783
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.