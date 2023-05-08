Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell

Where: 168 Ali Loop

Price: $747,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,938

This single-level home has an open floor plan, butcher block counters, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and radiant floor heating. A homeowner park is directly across the street from this corner lot with a fully fenced and beautifully landscaped yard. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30004931

Kalispell

Where: 186 Taelor Rd.

Price: $739,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,944

This spectacular custom home in West Valley Estates boasts a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, large windows and bamboo hardwood floors. The home also has an open kitchen with granite counters and a gas range. The south-facing covered patio is great for year-round enjoyment. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30003067

Columbia Falls

Where: 346 Lynnewood Dr.

Price: $769,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,800

This home is nestled in a wooded subdivision just south of Columbia Falls. The open concept kitchen is a chef’s dream and features a double oven and granite counters. The living and dining rooms connect to the back patio and the 1.86-acre property features raised garden beds, underground sprinklers and fire pit. Montana Property Angels

MLS Number: 30002965

Bigfork

Where: 407 Mill Creek Ct.

Price: $744,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,852

This beautiful home on a spacious lot features an open floorplan and custom high-end finishes, including granite counters, wood floors, tile, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. The home also has a heated attached double garage and fully landscaped yard with a custom courtyard. Westward Bound Real Estate

MLS Number: 30002783

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]