Teenager Missing in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park rangers and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing after leaving to hike the Huckleberry Trail on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from park officials.

Authorities located Matthew David Read’s vehicle at the trailhead on Sunday shortly after park rangers were alerted that he was overdue.

Rangers conducted a hasty search on Sunday afternoon and the search expanded on Monday morning to include a search party of 30 individuals, U.S. Border Patrol officials, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and county search dogs.

Two Bear Air flew over the region last night and will continue search operations when the weather allows, according to officials. Conditions in the park this morning are rainy, overcast and foggy.

Snow and winter-like conditions exist on the Huckleberry Trail at high altitudes. The trailhead is closed due to the ongoing search.

Read was last heard from on Friday afternoon and was thought to have started his hike around noon that day. He is Caucasian with short brown hair, brown eyes, he’s 5’11 and about 210 pounds. He may be wearing a gray and black Columbia rain jacket with either blue and yellow or black and red shoes.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the park tip line at (406) 888-7077.