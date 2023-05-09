Republican Legislators Cut Red Tape

I want to thank our Republican legislators for their good work on Montana Department of Environmental Quality and planning legislation this legislative session. Their hard work will cut red tape in the DEQ and planning process. Sen. Carl Glimm and Rep. Courtenay Sprunger were especially instrumental in this effort. Glimm carried SB 285 and SB 327 and worked tirelessly on HB 364. These great bills will improve the DEQ review process, cutting red tape and at the same time protect the environment. Sprunger, on the House Local Government Committee, put a tremendous amount of effort into working with us in the House to get good excellent bills over the finish line such as SB 275 and SB 382. I thank both of them for their extra effort and hard work. I also thank Speaker Matt Regier and all the great Republican representatives and senators from the Flathead that were instrumental in moving excellent DEQ and planning legislation forward this session.

Jeff Larsen

Lakeside