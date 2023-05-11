Lincoln County Law Enforcement Investigating Woman’s Death

Lincoln County law enforcement officers are investigating the death of a woman whose body was reportedly discovered May 10 in Flower Creek, near the Libby Cemetery and adjacent baseball fields. The circumstances of the woman’s death are not being released pending further investigation.

According to a Thursday press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the body of Sarina Lewis after dispatch received a report around 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female, later identified as Sarina Lewis, in the water near the edge of the stream,” the press release states.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Libby Police Department also responded, the release states. An investigation was initiated, and the Lincoln County coroner responded to transport the victim and notify her next of kin.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.