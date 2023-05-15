Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Bigfork
Where: 1181 Mill Creek Dr.
Price: $815,000
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,560
This meticulously maintained home in the desirable Mill Creek subdivision is located just minutes from Flathead Lake and downtown Bigfork. Upgrades includes granite counters, high-end appliances, expanded deck and a beautifully landscaped and fenced backyard. The home also has an extra large three-car garage. Glacier Sotheby’s
MLS Number: 30004770
Columbia Falls
Where: 119 River Butte Dr.
Price: $825,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,650
This custom-built home on 10 acres features spectacular mountain views and Flathead River access. The home has rustic touches, including hickory cabinets, wood counters and hardwood flooring. The property is beautifully landscaped and fenced for horses. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30000325
Marion
Where: 180 Sickler Creek Rd.
Price: $825,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,853
This quality-built home sits on more than 9 acres just a short drive from McGregor and Bitterroot lakes. It has an excellent floor plan perfect for entertaining and features vaulted ceilings, rock fireplace and wood finishes and accents throughout. The kitchen has a custom wood island and tons of windows. Infinity Real Estate
MLS Number: 30002770
Kalispell
Where: 1456 Two Mile Dr.
Price: $790,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,650
This beautiful, meticulously maintained home sits on 2.56 acres with jaw-dropping views of Glacier National Park. The spacious living area flows into the kitchen with s pantry and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large garage/shop with vaulted ceilings and radiant heating. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 22213407
