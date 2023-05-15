Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Bigfork

Where: 1181 Mill Creek Dr.

Price: $815,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,560

This meticulously maintained home in the desirable Mill Creek subdivision is located just minutes from Flathead Lake and downtown Bigfork. Upgrades includes granite counters, high-end appliances, expanded deck and a beautifully landscaped and fenced backyard. The home also has an extra large three-car garage. Glacier Sotheby’s

MLS Number: 30004770

Columbia Falls

Where: 119 River Butte Dr.

Price: $825,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,650

This custom-built home on 10 acres features spectacular mountain views and Flathead River access. The home has rustic touches, including hickory cabinets, wood counters and hardwood flooring. The property is beautifully landscaped and fenced for horses. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30000325

Marion

Where: 180 Sickler Creek Rd.

Price: $825,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,853

This quality-built home sits on more than 9 acres just a short drive from McGregor and Bitterroot lakes. It has an excellent floor plan perfect for entertaining and features vaulted ceilings, rock fireplace and wood finishes and accents throughout. The kitchen has a custom wood island and tons of windows. Infinity Real Estate

MLS Number: 30002770

Kalispell

Where: 1456 Two Mile Dr.

Price: $790,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,650

This beautiful, meticulously maintained home sits on 2.56 acres with jaw-dropping views of Glacier National Park. The spacious living area flows into the kitchen with s pantry and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large garage/shop with vaulted ceilings and radiant heating. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 22213407

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]