Browning Man Sentenced for Strangling Woman

A 32-year-old Browning man who admitted to strangling a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Brandon Thomas Weatherwax pleaded guilty in January to strangulation before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris.

According to court documents, Weatherwax was at home with the victim in October 2022 when Weatherwax repeatedly assaulted her, including strangling her until she became unconscious.