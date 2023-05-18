Columbia Falls Man Accused of Raping Minor

A 56-year-old Columbia Falls man accused of raping a minor has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court.

Edward Clay Curtis on May 18 was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $100,500 bond.

According to charging documents, Curtis’ landlord on March 8 contacted the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to a report a video he discovered on a laptop showing evidence of rape.

At the request of Curtis’ wife, their landlord was working on the laptop to ensure there was no personal information on the computer so she could sell it.

The following day, the victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center where she told authorities Curtis sexually assaulted her “more than a hundred times” between age 12 and 16.

FCSO detectives seized the laptop and discovered a video matching the reporting party’s description that was recorded in November 2022.

Detectives interviewed Curtis on March 8 and he denied having any sexual contact or interactions with the victim.

Curtis’ arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 25 at 9 a.m. before Judge Amy Eddy.