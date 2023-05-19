Bulldogs Advance to State Baseball Final

The Whitefish Bulldogs took just five innings to cement their trip to the inaugural MHSA state baseball championships. On a hazy Friday in Butte, the Bulldogs rolled past Hamilton 14-3 to make a historic first-ever appearance in the state final.

The Bulldogs had 11 hits on 28 total at bats. Logan Kunz, Fynn Ridgeway and Josiah Ruther all hit doubles, and Kunz led the team with four RBIs. Washington State commit Ty Schwaiger pitched all five innings, and struck out seven batters while allowing just three hits.

“It’s really special. We have a lot of guys who haven’t played baseball in three of four years and are coming back and performing. They’re really loving the game and that’s what it is all about, these kids get another opportunity to play this great game,” Whitefish head coach Kyler Blades told 406mtsports.com.

Whitefish will play Polson in Saturday’s final after the Pirates dispatched Florence-Carlton 5-4 in their semifinal matchup.