Ticket Sales Open for Under The Big Sky After-party Shows

Ticket sales opened up Friday morning for a series of shows taking place in local music venues after each night of the Under The Big Sky music festival taking place this July in Whitefish.

The shows, dubbed After Parties, are put on by Outriders, the same promotional group behind the festival, and each show features musicians who are also playing at the festival this year.

Venues hosting After Party shows include the Great Northern Bar and The Remington, both in Whitefish, and The Coop in Columbia Falls. The shows are 21 and over, and doors open at 9 p.m. at each venue, with shows ending at 1:30 a.m. Festival tickets do not include entry to the after-party shows, according to Outriders.

In addition to the after-party shows, there is one “Pre Party” show scheduled for the Thursday, July 13, the night before the festival starts. That show will feature Hogslop String Band and Badger Hound playing at The Remington in Whitefish. Tickets for the pre-party show are $20.

After Party shows include:

Friday, July 14: Kat Hasty and The Local Honeys at the Great Northern Bar in Whitefish. Tickets are $25.

Friday, July 14: Nikki Lane and the Red Clay Strays at The Remington in Whitefish. Tickets are $30.

Friday, July 14: Molly Tuttle and the Golden Highway and Cristina Vane at The Coop in Columbia Falls. Tickets are $35.

Saturday, July 15: Shane Smith and the Saints at the Great Northern Bar in Whitefish. Tickets are $35.

Saturday, July 15: Vincent Neil Emerson and Drayton Farley at The Remington in Whitefish. Ticket are $30.

Saturday, July 15: Marcus King and JR Carroll at The Coop in Columbia Falls. Tickets are $60.

Sunday, July 16: Kitchen Dwellers and Way Down North at the Great Northern in Whitefish. Tickets are $25.

Sunday, July 16: Hayes Carll and 49 Winchester at The Remington in Whitefish. Tickets are $45.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.underthebigskyfest.com/after-parties/