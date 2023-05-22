Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $400,000

Kalispell
Where: 1433 Fifth Ave. W.
Price: $400,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,998
This charming home features several updates, including a new front door, carpets, bathroom flooring, vanity sinks and light fixtures. The home has a wood stove in the living room and the spacious outdoor living area is perfect for barbecuing and entertaining. Performance Real Estate
MLS Number: 30005570
Kalispell
Where: 1346 Sixth Ave. E.
Price: $405,000
What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,466
Pride of ownership is evident throughout this charming home on Kalispell’s desirable east side. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a great layout with an abundance of natural light. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Clearwater Montana Properties
MLS Number: 30005444
Kalispell
Where: 1503 Destiny Ln.
Price: $432,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath townhome
Square Feet: 1,277
This lovely townhome sits on a corner lot in the Southside Estates Subdivision close to Rankin Elementary School. It features easy access to the bypass and has an open floor plan, two-car garage and a fenced backyard. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30004373
Columbia Falls
Where: 1108 Fourth Ave. W.
Price: $420,000
What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,075
This conveniently located home in the heart of Columbia Falls has a nice sized living room and kitchen. The back covered patio is a great outdoor area perfect for entertaining and opens up to the fenced backyard. It also has a spacious detached two-car garage with plenty of storage. HomeSmart Realty Partners
MLS Number: 30003403
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.