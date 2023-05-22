Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $400,000

Kalispell

Where: 1433 Fifth Ave. W.

Price: $400,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,998

This charming home features several updates, including a new front door, carpets, bathroom flooring, vanity sinks and light fixtures. The home has a wood stove in the living room and the spacious outdoor living area is perfect for barbecuing and entertaining. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30005570

Kalispell

Where: 1346 Sixth Ave. E.

Price: $405,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,466

Pride of ownership is evident throughout this charming home on Kalispell’s desirable east side. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a great layout with an abundance of natural light. The kitchen has been recently remodeled and has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30005444

Kalispell

Where: 1503 Destiny Ln.

Price: $432,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath townhome

Square Feet: 1,277

This lovely townhome sits on a corner lot in the Southside Estates Subdivision close to Rankin Elementary School. It features easy access to the bypass and has an open floor plan, two-car garage and a fenced backyard. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30004373

Columbia Falls

Where: 1108 Fourth Ave. W.

Price: $420,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,075

This conveniently located home in the heart of Columbia Falls has a nice sized living room and kitchen. The back covered patio is a great outdoor area perfect for entertaining and opens up to the fenced backyard. It also has a spacious detached two-car garage with plenty of storage. HomeSmart Realty Partners

MLS Number: 30003403

