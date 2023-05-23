MDT Resurfacing U.S. 93 South of Whitefish

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), along with its construction partner LHC, Inc., is set to begin resurfacing U.S. Highway 93 – also known as Spokane Avenue – south of Whitefish from Safeway to The Firebrand Hotel. The work is scheduled to begin May 30, pending completion of the city’s utility installation and weather permitting.

The project will include concrete curb work, milling old asphalt and replacing it with new asphalt. The work is anticipated to last about three weeks.

The concrete curb work is expected to take about one week and will be completed during the day and have minor impacts to traffic while shifting lanes to accommodate the shoulder work. The milling and paving work is expected to take approximately two weeks and will take place at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Night work minimizes traveler impact as well as total construction time.

Travelers can expect 10- to 15-minute delays along with reduced speeds and single lane traffic with flaggers in place through the project area.

MDT encourages the public to be cautious in the construction zone times and allow for additional time for travel. The agency emphasizes the three S’s of work zone safety: speed, space and stress. Slowdown in work zones and follow speed limits. Leave enough room around your vehicle. Stay calm and pay attention to the road. For more information on delays, download https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/mobile.shtml or visit https://www.511mt.net/ and check your route. Tune in to local radio stations and watch for variable message signs along the route.