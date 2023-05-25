Glacier Park Vehicle Registration Requirements Set to Begin May 26

Beginning Friday, May 26, visitors wanting to access Glacier National Park’s west side by vehicle will be required to have a reservation. The requirement, which lasts through Sept. 10, is for those entering the park between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the North Fork, Camas and West entrances. For the east side of the park, vehicle reservations are not required at Many Glacier, Two Medicine and St. Mary until July 1.

For $2, visitors can purchase a 24-hour advance registration at 8 a.m. MDT on recreation.gov the day before their visit. Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations do not need a vehicle reservation and can use their confirmation email to access the portion of the park for which their activity is booked.

The park is open 24/7 and visitors may enter the park before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation; however, entry to Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side is restricted before 6 a.m. due to construction activities requiring nightly closures.

For the east side of Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor, vehicle reservations will be checked at the Rising Sun check point (located 6 miles west of the St. Mary Entrance) beginning on July 1. Park shuttles at St. Mary Visitor Center are located outside of the vehicle reservation area and accessible without a vehicle reservation.

Glacier National Park reminds visitors that the park is surrounded by a vast amount of additional recreational opportunities, including local tribal lands and national forests. Recreational activities on tribal lands such as hiking, boating, fishing, camping, etc., requires a permit through each tribe. Visitors can find more information on the Blackfeet Nation and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) websites. Information for recreation in the Flathead National Forest and Bob Marshall Wilderness can be found on the Forest Service’s website. Visitors should research and plan before visiting these areas.

Additional vehicle reservation information and frequently asked questions are available on the park’s Vehicle Reservation page.