Whitefish Man Pleads Not Guilty to Fraudulent Voting

A 52-year-old Whitefish man accused of fraudulently voting the ballot of another elector in the 2020 general election pleaded not guilty today to an indictment charging him with false information in voting and fraudulent voting, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Donald Samuel Hill entered the plea in U.S. District Court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto.

According to court documents, Hill on Oct. 10, 2020, gave false information about his name, address and period of residence in the voting district for the purpose of voting in the general election.

The indictment alleges Hill “knowingly and willfully defrauded the residents of Montana of a fair and impartially conducted election” and that he allegedly completed and signed the ballot of another elector and submitted the ballot to the Flathead County Elections Office.

“Our voting laws are in place to protect the right of every citizen to cast their ballot and to have that ballot counted. We are committed to enforcing those laws to ensure free and fair elections and will seek to hold accountable persons who attempt to violate them,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Hill faces a maximum of five years in the Montana State Prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.