Montana Track and Field State Records

The listed records are “state meet records” and must be set at the Montana High School Association (MHSA) state meet — all-time records run by Montanans at any venue are not kept.

Records are through 2022, per MHSA.

Boys All-Class

100m – Damien Nelson, Great Falls CMR, 10.5, 2017

200m – Chris Wilson, Great Falls CMR, 21.06, 2009

400m – Zander Mozer, Helena, 47.52, 2017

800m – Dawson LaRance, Billings Senior, 1:50.22, 2017

1600m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 4:12.06, 2016

3200m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 9:04.35, 2016

110m hurdles – Bradley Graves, Huntley Project, 14.14, 2019

300m hurdles – Jake Larson, Butte, 37.66, 2000

High jump – Trey Tintinger, Helena, 7-1.5, 2017

Pole vault – Chase Smith, Helena, 16-4, 2015

Long jump – Kelly Friede, Huntley Project, 23-8, 1988

Triple jump – Matthew Tokarz, Flathead, 48-9.5, 2013

Shot put – Dennis Black, Great Falls, 68-0.5, 1991

Discus – Dan Tabish, Missoula Hellgate, 193-7, 1982

Javelin – Nate Bache, Thompson Falls, 213-4, 2005

400m relay – Billings West (MacDonald, Compton, Pelczar, Muri), 41.48, 2009

1600m relay – Billings Senior (Ans, Sulser, Estrada, LaRance), 3:18.01, 2017

Boys Class AA

100m – Damien Nelson, Great Falls CMR, 10.5, 2017

200m – Chris Wilson, Great Falls CMR, 21.06, 2009

400m – Zander Mozer, Helena, 47.52, 2017

800m – Dawson LaRance, Billings Senior, 1:50.22, 2017

1600m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 4:12.06, 2016

3200m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 9:04.35, 2016

110m hurdles – Matt Larson, Helena Capital, 14.21, 2002

300m hurdles – Jake Larson, Butte, 37.66, 2000

High jump – Trey Tintinger, Helena, 7-1.5, 2017

Pole vault – Chase Smith, Helena, 16-4, 2015

Long jump – Mike Ramos, Missoula Hellgate, 23-2, 1980

Triple jump – Matthew Tokarz, Flathead, 48-9.5, 2013

Shot put – Dennis Black, Great Falls, 68-0.5, 1991

Discus – Dan Tabish, Missoula Hellgate, 193-7, 1982

New javelin – Todd Ogden, Glacier, 210-10, 2014

400m relay – Billings West (MacDonald, Compton, Pelczar, Muri), 41.48, 2009

1600m relay – Billings Senior (Ans, Sulser, Estrada, LaRance), 3:18.01, 2017

Boys Class A

100m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 10.74, 2003

200m – Jeff Muri, Custer Co. (Miles City), **21.4, 1975

200m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 21.86, 2003

400m – Jeff Muri, Custer Co. (Miles City), **48.1, 1976

400m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 48.4 ,2003

800m – Jonathan Eastwood, Belgrade, 1:53.17, 2015

1600m – Scott Adams Havre, 4:19.43, 1995

3200m – Gordon Ruttenbur, Powell Co. (Deer Lodge), 9:13.3, 1982

110m hurdles – Roy Robinson, Glasgow, **14.4, 1966

110m hurdles – Tim Fox, Hardin, **14.4, 1976

110m hurdles – Treyton Anders, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon), 14.41, 2022

300m hurdles – Brent Sampson, Dawson Co. (Glendive), 38.49, 1993

High jump – Kral Ferch, Park (Livingston), 6-10, 1983

Pole vault – Garrison Hughes, Sidney, 16-10, 2017

Long jump – Lonnie Gillette, Hamilton, 22-11.75, 1979

Triple jump – Mike Lamphear Custer Co. (Miles City), 47-0.5″, 1978

Shot put – Chris Emter Park Co. (Livingston), 58-5.5, 2014

Discus – Jason Small Colstrip 182-7, 1996

Javelin – Curt Brandon Glasgow, 220-4.5, 1967

** English distance records still stands. English distance and metric distance records are listed.

Boys Class B

100m- Casey Gunlikson, Sweet Grass (Big Timber), 10.87, 2019

200m – Ridger Palms, Loyola Sacred Heart, 22.06, 2022

400m – Arie Grey, Powell County, 48.20, 1997

800m – Doug Raymer, Darby, 1:55.27, 2011

1600m – Scott McGowan, Poplar, 4:15.5, 1999

3200m – Scott McGowan, Poplar, 9:30.64, 1999

110m hurdles – Bradley Graves, Huntley Project, 14.14, 2019

300m hurdles – Casey Cunlikson, Sweet Grass (Big Timber), 39.11, 2019

High jump – Darby Jones, Whitehall, 6-9, 1986

Pole vault – Brian Schenavar, Thompson Falls, 14-9.5, 2008

Long jump – Kelly Friede, Huntley Project, 23-8, 1988

Triple jump – Harry Clark, Cascade, 48-2, 1983

Shot put – Alec Nehring, Manhattan, 60-06, 2016

Discus – Austin Forson, Powell Co. (Deel Lodge), 178-08, 2017

Javelin – Nate Bache, Thompson Falls, 213-4, 2005

400m relay – Huntley Project (Buer, Cranford, Dean, Foggin), 42.55, 2006

1600m relay – Fort Benton (Estell, Polanchek, Gillen, Burney), 3:21.48, 1986

Girls All-Class

100m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.08, 2022

200m – Vicky Sturn, Billings West, **24.40, 1975

200m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 24.75, 2022

400m – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 54.62, 2003

800m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 2:05.65, 2016

1600m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 4:43.51, 2016

3200m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 10:23.31, 2016

100m hurdles – Morgan Sulser, Billings Senior, 14.11, 2013

300m hurdles – Liz Harper, Missoula Sentinel, 42.87, 2013

High jump – Kari Shepherd, Helena, 5-9.5, 1983

Pole vault – Shannon Agee, Helena, 13-0, 1998

Long jump – Delaney Bahn, Bozeman, 19-3.75, 2019

Triple jump – Lauren Heggen, Sentinel, 39-9.25, 2019

Shot put – Kylee Zent, Bridger, 47-6, 2004

Discus – Brooke Kearns, Big Sky, 157-0, 2018

New javelin – Angellica Street, Columbia Falls, 156-11, 2019

400m relay – Billings West (Coey, Chirrick, Grossman, Wolff), 48.30, 2022

1600m relay – Bozeman (Walker, Shabazz, Close, Clark), 3:52.46, 2002

**English distance records still stand. English distance and metric distance records are both listed.

Girls Class AA

100m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.08, 2022

200m – Vicky Sturn, Billings West, **24.40, 1975

200m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 24.75, 2022

400 m- Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 55.87, 2015

800m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 2:05.65, 2016

1600m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 4:43.51, 2016

3200m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 10:23.31, 2016

100m hurdles – Morgan Sulser, Billings Senior, 14.11, 2013

300m hurdles – Liz Harper, Missoula Sentinel, 42.87, 2013

High jump – Kari Shepherd, Helena, 5-9.5, 1983

Pole vault – Shannon Agee, Helena, 13-0, 1998

Long jump – Delaney Bahn, Bozeman, 19-3.75, 2019

Triple jump – Lauren Heggen, Sentinel, 39-9.25, 2019

Shot put – Kelli Bruner, Billings West, 46-3.75, 1988

Discus – Brooke Kearns, Big Sky, 157-0, 2018

Javelin – Keyawna Larson, Glacier, 172-0, 2015

400m relay – Billings West (Coey, Chirrick, Grossman, Wolff), 48.30, 2022

1600m relay Bozeman – (Walker, Shabazz, Close, Clark), 3:52.46, 2002

**English distance records still stand. English distance and metric distance records are both listed.

Girls Class A

100m – Stacey Rehbein, Sidney, 12.24, 1998

200m – Paige Squire, Corvallis, 24.83, 2011

400m – Marlow Schulz, Whitefish, 55.06, 2014

800m – Kasey Harwood, Polson, 2:13.00, 2003

1600m – Pipi Eitel, Belgrade, 4:57.07, 2017

3200m – Bea Frissell, Polson, 10:47.33, 2019

110m hurdles – Paige Squire, Corvallis, 14.47, 2011

300m hurdles – Paige Squire, Corvallis, 43.76, 2011

High jump – Tracy Elder, Libby, 5-08, 1992

High jump – Brenda Naber, Havre, 5-08, 1990

Pole vault – Leila Ben-Youssef, Sidney, 12-04, 2000

**Long jump – Julie Leneger, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon), *18-11.75, 2001

Long jump – Janice Anderson, Malta, 18-8.5″ 1978

Triple jump – Karsen Murphy, Dawson Co. (Glendive), 37-11.5, 2019

Shot put – Bree Fuqua, Polson, 46-05, 2000

Discus – Bree Fuqua, Polson, 154-10, 1999

Javelin – Angellica Street, Columbia Falls, 156-11 2019

**English distance records still stand. English distance and metric distance records are both listed.

400m relay – Whitefish (Guercio, Schulz, Kuntz, Schulz), 48.54, 2014

1600m relay – Corvallis (Connor, Eickhoff, Squire, Henderson), 3:57.16, 2011

Girls Class B

100m dash – Truanne Roginske, Joliet, 12.29, 2015

200m dash – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 24.81, 2003

400m dash – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 54.62, 2003

800m run – Chiara Warner, Townsend, 2:10.52, 2013

1600m run – Bryn Morley, Bigfork, 4:47.76, 2015

3200m run – Chiara Warner, Townsend, 10:35.85, 2013

100m hurdles – Hailey Phillips, Plains, 14.75, 2015

300m hurdles – Mariah Guilfoyle, Malta, 43.34, 2000

High jump – Skyla Sisco, Malta, 5-7, 1991/1993

Pole vault – Carter Theade, Red Lodge, 11-3, 2013

Long jump – Willa Holder, Eureka, 18-0.25, 1988

Triple jump – Kellee Glaus, Whitehall, 39-2, 2010

Shot put – Larry Jo Christensen, Plains, 46-2.25, 1993

Discus – Larry Jo Christensen, Plains, 137-10, 1993

New javelin – Hailey Poole, Colstrip, 152-08, 2016

400m relay – Choteau (Durocher, Durocher, Stern, Rasmussen), 49.33, 2016

1600m relay – Bigfork (McAnally, Norred, Morley, Morley), 4:01.71, 2015