Updates Planned for Pedestrian Crossings Near Kalispell Courthouse

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), in partnership with WGM Group and Knife River, will begin updating several pedestrian crossings near the Flathead County Courthouse next month to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and improve pedestrian visibility.

In addition to ADA upgrades at existing crossings, Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) will be installed at six crossings. An RRFB alerts drivers of the presence of pedestrians and bicyclists. When a button is pushed, two lights flash quickly and brightly to get the driver’s attention.

“We are committed to the safety of all roadway users,” John Schmidt, MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer, said in a press release. “These upgrades will increase the visibility of pedestrians and cyclists near the courthouse couplet by alerting drivers when someone is waiting to cross the street.”

The updates will be completed in two phases. Construction on the first phase is anticipated to begin in early June and will take approximately two weeks to complete. A timeline for the second phase is undetermined but will take place later this year when materials become available.

Updates will be provided during construction. To subscribe for email updates, please send a request to Kristine at [email protected] For more information about these and other area ADA updates, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/kalispellada/.