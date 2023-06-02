Local Skateboard Nonprofit Hires New Executive Director, Expands Hours

As western Montana’s only indoor skatepark, Serious JuJu Skateboard Park has worked for more than 15 years to expand its reach and appeal to a broader segment of Flathead Valley youth, overcoming setbacks and stumbling blocks to keep rolling forward.

After losing the warehouse that hosted its indoor skate gatherings in 2012, Serious JuJu was forced to set up in parking lots, including at partner churches, a perpetual interregnum that bred constant uncertainty.

But it also provided an opportunity to build deeper connections within the faith community and beyond it, and in 2021 the skatepark moved to the Gateway Mall. Earlier this year, the program hired Randy Beckstrom as the skatepark’s full-time operations manager, enabling it to expand its staff and operational hours from two to five days a week to better serve Flathead-area skateboarders.

Beckstrom started volunteering at the park 15 years ago and now oversees the skatepark, along with Executive Director Rebecca Wilson. The park caters to local kids from all areas and backgrounds, according to Wilson, and serves more than 500 youth each year.

“Our skaters and volunteers come from all over — from Kila and Lakeside, to Whitefish and Bigfork,” Wilson stated in a press release announcing the new developments.

Beckstrom emphasized the park’s safe environment, which provides adult supervision at all times and helmets to those who need them. Also, no skating experience is necessary.

“You don’t even need to know how to skate when you come,” he said. “The older kids teach younger ones the park’s courtesy rules as well as the latest turns and moves.”

Serious JuJu is also free, thanks in part to financial support from area churches, community members, and a recent grant from the Gianforte Family Foundation. A signed waiver is required, as is parental consent for skaters under age 18.

According to Beckstrom, the skatepark offers another critical advantage during the summer months.

“Our air-conditioned, indoor location provides climate control from the heat, storms, and fire season,” he said, adding that Serious JuJu also provides healthful meals and snacks to skaters. “We welcome meals and snacks from the community, as well as donations to support operations.”

Wilson and Beckstrom said the program is seeking volunteers and prospective board members to build on their current network.

“Our volunteers are here because of their love for the kids. It’s a warm and inclusive community that connects us with youth,” Wilson said, noting that many volunteers previously skated at the park as kids.

“It’s all about the kids,” she added. “Many are quiet and have a slow process in letting you in. Just having everyday conversations about how school is going, or the music being played can begin to build a relationship, and these relationships create a community.”

To learn more about Serious JuJu’s story (beyond its expanded operations) visit https://www.seriousjuju.com/skater-spotlight.

For more information about Serious JuJu, or to volunteer, email [email protected] or call (406) 885.4566.

Skatepark Schedule

• Open Skate is offered Sunday from 4-6 p.m. and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.

• Beginners Skate takes place Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Intermediate and Advanced Skate hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8 p.m.