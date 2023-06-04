What is Christian Nationalism?

Freedom of religion is considered a fundamental human right. The biggest challenge and concern that threatens religious liberty in America is the politicization as a culture war issue. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from encouraging or promoting religion in any way and guarantees the separation of church and state.

Select elected officials of the Montana Republican Party argue and use “liberty talk and religion” from prepared canned laws, which have been drafted in ultra conservative church backrooms. Antigovernment announcements surface, fear and scare mongering emerge while campaigning.

When nationwide ultraconservative Christians and a select group of Montana state elected officials ally themselves to one another, we have what is called Christian Nationalism. This partnership is judgmental, silently determines their “true Christian Nationalist leaders,” using unlimited dark money. Our state democratic government is attacked, diversity declines. Their laws aim to destroy selected healthcare. Public education is targeted, infiltrated with false and limited facts.

A select set of 2023 laws, related to ultraconservative Christian Nationalism beliefs, are seeping into our communities here in Montana, similar to fascism in Germany in the 1930s-40s. Calculated attempts to destroy the Constitution of Montana, altering our liberty and freedoms plus the democracy in which we live, must be stopped. The Montana Constitution is nonpartisan with just laws, created by honest Montana citizens for every Montanan. Watch for information about an upcoming forum, protecting and defending the 1972 Montana Constitution.

JoLynn Yenne

Kalispell