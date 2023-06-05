Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Kalispell

Where: 455 N. Foys Lake Dr.

Price: $1,089,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,719

This home sits on a secluded acre surrounded by beautiful gardens and a stream and features Foys Lake views. It has an open kitchen/living area with vaulted ceilings, elevated deck, hot tub and large windows. A separate cottage is being used as a nightly rental. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006283

Bigfork

Where: 124 Trading Post Tr.

Price: $1,070,794

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,938

This luxurious mountain modern cabin in the exclusive Saddlehorn Development features exceptional design and quality construction. The interior was recently remodeled and the home has a bright kitchen, grand fireplace and cozy front porch. Close to the village of Bigfork. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30005370

Columbia Falls

Where: 244 Pine Valley Ct.

Price: $1,000,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,463

Enjoy golf course living at this home tucked away on .66 acres on the 7th hole on the Meadow Lake Golf Course. The home has an open layout, large family room with a fireplace and a private balcony off the master bedroom. The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a private forested setting. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30000193

Lakeside

Where: 600 Grayling Rd.

Price: $1,079,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,021

This newly constructed home sits on a large lot in the well-established Lakeside neighborhood of Spurwing. It features high-end finishes throughout and has an open floorplan, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, butler’s pantry and large bonus room. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30004478

