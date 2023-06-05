LC Staffing Breaks Ground on New Office Building in North Kalispell 

LC Staffing has officially broken ground on a new office building in north Kalispell, which will be located on the corner of Treeline Road and Old Reserve Drive near Sable Coffee.



This more centrally located office will house both LC Staffing’s Kalispell branch as well as its headquarters. It will also provide a more optimized and supportive space for internal staff.

“We’re excited to have a fabulous place for team members to work, great views of the Flathead Valley, and to be close to the high school here and the emerging workforce,” Kristen Heck, president of LC Staffing, stated in a press release.

Rendering courtesy of LC Staffing

Headquartered in Kalispell, with branches in Missoula and Bozeman, LC Staffing is a staffing and workforce solutions provider that was originally founded in 1985 to support the specific hiring needs of timber companies in the region. It has since expanded and over the years has provided services to more than 700 Montana companies in a variety of industries.

“The (new) facility is a 7,921 square foot contemporary styled two-story building featuring conference facilities and exterior gathering spaces,” architect Mark. T. Johnson stated in the press release. “One of the primary design goals was to provide a workspace with natural light and vistas of the Flathead Valley and the abundant open spaces in the Treeline Road area.”

For more information, visit www.lcstaffing.com.