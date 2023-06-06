Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee to Consider Subdivision Proposal

The Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee (BLUAC) on June 29 will consider development proposals submitted by a Wyoming-based real estate development group that seeks to build a 125-unit residential subdivision on 105 acres in Bigfork.

The subdivision, which was proposed by Jackson-based Longbow Land Partners LLC, would include 125 single-family dwelling units, a park and playground, a walking trail and a stormwater pond, constructed on a 105-acre parcel of land between Montana Highway 35 and Bigfork Stage Road.

At the June 29 meeting, BLUAC will hold three separate public hearings on three requests submitted by the developers: a zone change request, a preliminary planned unit development (PUD) plan, and the first phase of the subdivision proposal, which would include the construction of 51 single-family homes.

Currently, the site of the proposed development is zoned RC-1, residential cluster, and R-1, suburban residential, which mandate a minimum lot size of 1 acre. The developers on Jan. 30 sent a petition to the county planning and zoning office requesting that the property be rezoned to R-2, one family limited residential, which mandates a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet, or around half an acre.

However, the developers also requested a preliminary PUD that would include additional deviations to the proposed R-2 zone change. If approved, the PUD would reduce the minimum lot size from 20,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, reduce the minimum lot width from 100 feet to 60 feet, reduce the side setback from 10 feet to 5 feet, and reduce the side corner setback from 20 feet to 15 feet.

The developers have submitted phase one of the development to the county, which proposes the construction of 51 dwelling units between 2023 and 2026.

In documents submitted to the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, the developers said that they intend on maintaining a wooded buffer along the perimeter of the subdivision to provide screening, protect trees and maintain a mountain-like feel.

BLUAC will make recommendations on the three requests, which will be sent to the Flathead County Planning Board ahead of a July 12 public meeting.

The June 29 BLUAC meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8559 Montana Highway 35 in Bigfork.