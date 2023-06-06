Glacier Softball Coach Earns Coach of Year Nod

Glacier coach Abbey Snipes has been named the 2023 Class AA Girls Softball Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association after guiding the Wolfpack to their first championship win since 2015.

Snipes led an experienced Glacier team to the title game where the Wolfpack slammed a 19-7 victory over Helena High for the crown. Snipes is a 2010 graduate of Glacier High School and played softball for the team, making the win a multi-generational chapter in the team’s history books.

“It’s a dream come true, right?” Snipes told reporters after the Wolfpack won the title. “To get to come back and give to the program and to see them rise up and continue the tradition — it’s awesome.”

The Montana Coaches Association names its coaches of the year across all sports and classifications at the end of each high school sports season. This school year’s winners will be honored at the 2023 MCA Awards on July 27 at C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls.