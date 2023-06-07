Stockman Bank Opens New Whitefish Location

Stockman Bank announced the opening of its new location on U.S. Highway 93 in Whitefish, which will be equipped with a drive-up, ATM and night depository.

The new branch at 6588 U.S. Highway 93 S. marks Stockman’s 37th location in Montana and its second Flathead Valley location with a branch at 1 S. Main St. in Kalispell.

“We are very excited to expand our footprint in the Flathead Valley,” Joe Kola, market president of Stockman Bank, said in a press release. “We look forward to introducing our unique brand of customer service to the people and businesses of Whitefish.”

The public is invited to attend grand opening celebrations the week of June 12 with refreshments, door prizes, and tours of the building. On June 13 at 4 p.m. there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce and special check presentations benefiting several area nonprofit organizations.

Lobby hours at the new location are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The drive-up hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. This year marks Stockman’s 70th anniversary of serving Montanans. The bank has been honored by Forbes on its list of the World’s Best Banks in both 2022 and 2023. To learn more visit www.stockmanbank.com.