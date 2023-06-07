Two Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Coram

Two people are dead following a seven-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 2 near Coram at about 4 p.m. on June 5, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP)

A 77-year-old Arizona man died at the scene and a 72-year-old Coram man later died at Logan Health. Four others were injured while seven people escaped the pileup uninjured.

According to MHP, a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 when it rear-ended a minivan and caused a multi-vehicle pileup. The semi-truck rolled onto its passenger side into the ditch in the aftermath, injuring the driver.

The people involved in the crash were residents of Coram, Great Falls, New York, Arizona and Missouri.

Investigators determined high speeds likely contributed to the deadly accident.