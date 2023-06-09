Country Star Russell Dickerson to Perform at Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell

Country star Russell Dickerson will play at this summer’s Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

The fair announced Dickerson’s performance in a press release Friday morning. Tickets are now available for purchase at the fair office, and online at www.nwmtfair.com. The fair is advising people to purchase tickets either through them or their ticketing partner Eventgroove to ensure tickets are accurate and priced at face value.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, which is opening day for the fair, and reserve seating tickets are going for $45, party pit tickets are $55, and general admission tickets for everyone over the age of 5 are $35. The fair does offer free admission to general seating for children age 5 and under.

Dickerson will be arriving in Kalispell following a performance at the Washington County Agricultural Fair in Washington, Pennsylvania on Aug. 13. The day after he plays his Kalispell show he’ll be performing at the Revolution Concert House in Garden City, Idaho.

A Tennessean by birth, among Dickerson’s claims to fame is that, including Luke Combs, he is the second solo artist and fourth act to have four or more singles reach No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart since its inception. His quartet of singles include the triple-platinum “Yours,” the double-platinum “Blue Tacoma,” and the platinum hits “Every Little Thing” and “Love You Like I Used To.”

His single, “She Likes It,” featuring Jake Scott, has been certified Gold, with 170 million streams to date, according to Dickerson’s website bio.

Last November, Dickerson released his third studio album, “Russell Dickerson.” Dickerson coming in as the fair’s headliner follows in the footsteps of another country star, Lee Brice, who headlined the 2022 fair.

Russell Dickerson. Courtesy photo

Tickets are also now available for other grandstand events at the fair office, including three nights of PRCA Rodeo and the Leroy Skunkcap Memorial Championship relay races, as well as an Aug. 20 Octane Addictions Big Air Bash motorcycle and snowmobile stunt show, which will include riders who have competed at the X Games.

The PRCA Rodeo will go from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19, and will feature athletes competing for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, according to a county press release. Events will include bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding and Indian relay races. Reserve seating tickets are $35, general admission tickets for everyone over the age of 12 are $30, and general admission tickets for children between the ages of 6 to 12 are $15. Children age 5 and under will be allowed into the general admission area for free. Seniors can get discounted $15 tickets at the fairgrounds for Aug. 17 only for the general admission area for the rodeo.

Indian Relay racers burst down the track at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell on August 19, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Big Air Bash tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for general admission seating for children ages 5 and under. The Northwest Montana Fair also features a livestock show and sale, more than 100 commercial exhibitors, and thousands of exhibits.