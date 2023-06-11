Where to Access the Free Summer Food Service Program in the Flathead Valley

Schools and community organizations across the Flathead Valley this month will start operating the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a free program that offers nutritious meals to children throughout the summer months while school is out. All children under the age of 18 are eligible to receive free meals through the program, and no prior registration is required. Meals will be served at the following locations:

Bigfork

Bigfork ACES, 639 Commerce St.

June 19 – Aug. 18 (No service July 3 – 7)

Monday – Friday

Breakfast: 8:15 – 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Columbia Falls

Columbia Falls Junior High School, 1805 Talbot Rd.

June 13 – 29

Tuesday – Thursday

Breakfast: 10 –11 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Ruder Elementary, 1500 12th Ave. W

June 13 – 29, July 25 – August 17

Tuesday – Thursday

Breakfast: 7:45 – 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Kalispell

Kalispell Public Schools will operate the Summer Food Service Program from June 18 through Aug. 19. The district will serve meals from three trucks, which will be located at different locations throughout Kalispell. The summer lunch menu can be found here. (No service July 3 – 4)

Truck 1 (Blue Truck)

Hawthorne Park – Hawthorne Avenue 11 – 11:15 a.m. Empire Estates – Off 3 Mile on Empire Loop 11:25 – 11:40 a.m. Northridge Park – Northridge Drive 11:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. Lawrence Park – 1105 North Main St. 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Washington Park – Washington Street 12:35 – 12:55 p.m.

Truck 2 (White Truck)

Evergreen Junior High – 20 W. Evergreen Dr. 11- 11:15 a.m. Hedges Elementary School – 827 4th Ave. East 11:25 – 11:40 a.m. Begg Park – 57 Begg Park Dr. 11:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. Elrod Elementary School – 412 3rd Ave. West 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Peterson Elementary School @ Meridian Park 12:35 – 12:55 p.m.

Truck 3 (Red Truck)

Logan Fitness Center – West End 12:35 – 12:55 p.m.

Lakeside

Lakeside Elementary School, 255 Adams St.

June 11 – Aug. 17 (No service on holidays)

Monday – Friday

Breakfast / Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.

Somers

Somers Middle School, 315 School Addition Rd.

June 11 – Aug. 17 (No service on holidays)

Monday – Friday

Breakfast / Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Whitefish

Olney-Bissell Elementary School, 5955 Farm to Market Rd.

10:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Forest Acres Mobile Home Park, 4870 US Highway 93 S

11:40 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Midway Mini Mart, 4899 U.S. Highway 93 S

12:15 – 12:30 p.m.

Whitefish City Beach

12:15 – 12:45 p.m.