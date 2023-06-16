Whitefish Lake State Park to Temporarily Close for Road Construction

Whitefish Lake State Park and its visitor amenities will close to the public next week to accommodate road construction, according to a Friday press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

The road construction project is scheduled to begin June 19 at Whitefish Lake State Park, located at 1615 W. Lakeshore Dr., forcing the temporary closure of the 10-acre public recreation area for the entire week.

The closure will affect all public use, including tent and RV camping, day-use and access to the boat ramp. The construction project is scheduled to conclude June 23. However, the park could reopen sooner if work is completed ahead of schedule, according to FWP.

For more information and updates on Whitefish Lake State Park, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/whitefish-lake.