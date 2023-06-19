Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell

Where: 136 Ali Loop

Price: $739,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,927

This fantastic home situated close to Glacier High School has been meticulously maintained and features granite counters, custom cabinetry, vaulted ceilings and a spacious master bedroom. The home’s open layout is perfect for hosting gatherings. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30007270

Bigfork

Where: 243 O’Brien Terrace N.

Price: $739,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,109

This spacious custom-built home has been impeccably maintained and features several recent updates, including new interior paint, appliances, flooring, roof, gutters and light fixtures. The fenced backyard offers privacy with a lovely backdrop of tall evergreens. And a detached shed has been transformed into a remote workspace. Glacier Sotheby’s

MLS Number: 30006451

Whitefish

Where: 341 Lupfer Ave.

Price: $769,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,237

This historic home sits on a corner lot and is just steps from Riverside Park and the Whitefish River. It has classic character throughout, while modern updates include a new boiler, rewiring, sewer line and plumbing. The home also has a full unfinished basement. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30006423

Kila

Where: 1667 Emmons Canyon Rd.

Price: $739,900

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,627

Nestled in the woods, this large home offers tons of privacy. It has cathedral ceilings, a grand wood-burning fireplace and large floor-to-ceiling windows. The nearly finished basement could be turned into another living unit or is a perfect space for larger families. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30005838

