Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Kalispell
Where: 136 Ali Loop
Price: $739,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,927
This fantastic home situated close to Glacier High School has been meticulously maintained and features granite counters, custom cabinetry, vaulted ceilings and a spacious master bedroom. The home’s open layout is perfect for hosting gatherings. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30007270
Bigfork
Where: 243 O’Brien Terrace N.
Price: $739,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,109
This spacious custom-built home has been impeccably maintained and features several recent updates, including new interior paint, appliances, flooring, roof, gutters and light fixtures. The fenced backyard offers privacy with a lovely backdrop of tall evergreens. And a detached shed has been transformed into a remote workspace. Glacier Sotheby’s
MLS Number: 30006451
Whitefish
Where: 341 Lupfer Ave.
Price: $769,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,237
This historic home sits on a corner lot and is just steps from Riverside Park and the Whitefish River. It has classic character throughout, while modern updates include a new boiler, rewiring, sewer line and plumbing. The home also has a full unfinished basement. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30006423
Kila
Where: 1667 Emmons Canyon Rd.
Price: $739,900
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,627
Nestled in the woods, this large home offers tons of privacy. It has cathedral ceilings, a grand wood-burning fireplace and large floor-to-ceiling windows. The nearly finished basement could be turned into another living unit or is a perfect space for larger families. Montana Real Estate Associates
MLS Number: 30005838
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.