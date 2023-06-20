Dollar General Expanding to Northwest Montana

Dollar General announced this week that its first Montana stores are under construction in Eureka and Columbia Falls, with plans to open both locations in the fall of 2023.

The giant discount retailer’s latest expansion means it will soon have brick-and-mortar locations in every state in the contiguous United States. In a press release, the company said each store will employ six to 10 people, depending on need.

“Announcing plans for Montana has an extra element of excitement at Dollar General because our expansion in the Treasure State will complete our presence throughout the lower 48,” Steve Deckard, Dollar General’s executive vice president of growth and emerging markets, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to celebrating our first Montana grand opening in the coming months and to serve new customers, employees and communities soon.”

Dollar General’s expansion to Montana comes after the company’s recent first international store opening in Mexico and adds to its fiscal 2023 real estate plans.

According to Wright Grocery Business, “during the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended May 5, Dollar General opened 212 new stores, remodeled 582 stores and relocated 22 stores.” For more information, visit dollargeneral.com.