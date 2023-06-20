Martin City Pedestrian Killed Following Altercation  

A 37-year-old Martin City woman was killed on Sunday afternoon after a man ran her over with a car following a verbal altercation, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The male driver and female passenger were sitting inside a parked vehicle, when another man approached the vehicle and a verbal altercation started. The female passenger exited the vehicle, and the male driver drove forward, running over the female passenger, before fleeing the scene.

The female passenger was transported to Logan Health and later succumbed to her injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.