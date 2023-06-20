The Wall That Heals Exhibit Arrives in Kalispell

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be on display and open to the public at the Glacier High School soccer field in Kalispell this week from June 22 through June 25.

Glacier Park Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2252 is hosting the mobile exhibit, which once assembled by volunteers is 375 feet long, seven and a half feet tall and contains the names of the 58,281 servicemembers who gave their lives or remain missing inscribed on its granite panels. There is also an Education Center that includes digital displays featuring photos of local servicemembers on The Wall and Vietnam veterans honored through the In Memory program.

Organizers say the exhibit is an opportunity for visitors to learn, reflect, and honor the thousands of servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice or remain missing, as well as the more than 2.7 million who served in the Vietnam War.

The Glacier Park VFW Post 2252 is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. Post 2252 received its charter in 1931 and is located at 330 First Ave. W. in downtown Kalispell. For more information on The Wall That Heals, visit vvmf.org.