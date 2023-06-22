Marion Car Crash Victim Identified

Authorities have released the identity of a 77-year-old Polson man who died last week following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 near Marion.

Peter J. Pohl died at Logan Health on June 17, one day after the accident.

At 2:45 p.m. on June 16, Pohl was involved in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 near McGregor Lake in Marion. Emergency responders extricated Pohl from his vehicle after the incident and ALERT transported him to Logan Health where he later died.

Two Libby residents were injured as a result of the crash while two Illinois residents were uninjured.