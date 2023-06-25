Two Flathead Teens Arrested on Deliberate Homicide Charges in Sunday Morning Assault

Two Flathead Valley teens are in jail on deliberate homicide charges after Kalispell police responded to a report of an assault near Appleway Drive and Meridian Road early Sunday morning.

The victim of the assault, which was reported at approximately 2:21 a.m. Sunday, was transported to Logan Health, where he died a short time after arrival, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.

Authorities have identified the victim but are withholding his name pending notification of his next of kin by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested Wiley Meeker, 18, of Somers, and Kaleb Fleck, 19, of Kalispell, both of whom have been charged with deliberate homicide and remain in custody at the Flathead County Detention Center.

More information will be released as it becomes available, according to law enforcement. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 249-7397.