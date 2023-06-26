Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Kalispell

Where: 3880 Farm to Market Rd.

Price: $825,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,300

This farmhouse sits on 1.44 acres with multiple outbuildings. The home has a covered front porch, beautiful lawn and an additional one-bedroom, one-bath apartment that can be rented. The property also has a garden area, two greenhouses, chicken coop, fire pit and additional shop. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30007249

Bigfork

Where: 150 Shawnee Dr.

Price: $850,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,560

Enjoy country living on 3 acres just minutes from Bigfork. This home offers an open and spacious living area, hardwood floors, updated appliances and vaulted ceilings with reclaimed barnwood. The property also has a barn and detached two-car garage with separate workshop. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30007633

Columbia Falls

Where: 89 Great Bear Ln.

Price: $834,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,324

Enjoy great views of Glacier National Park from this home in a cul-de-sac on more than 1 acre. It features a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and an oversized island for entertaining. The home also has an oversized garage, RV hookup and beautiful landscaping. Kelly Right Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006174

Kila

Where: 325 Third St.

Price: $849,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,433

This mountain modern home is nestled among the trees and blends modern luxury and natural beauty. It has an open floorplan, high ceilings, large windows and breathtaking views. It also includes a gourmet kitchen, home office and bonus room. This home is perfect for those who love to entertain. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006879

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]