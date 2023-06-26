Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Kalispell
Where: 3880 Farm to Market Rd.
Price: $825,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,300
This farmhouse sits on 1.44 acres with multiple outbuildings. The home has a covered front porch, beautiful lawn and an additional one-bedroom, one-bath apartment that can be rented. The property also has a garden area, two greenhouses, chicken coop, fire pit and additional shop. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30007249
Bigfork
Where: 150 Shawnee Dr.
Price: $850,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,560
Enjoy country living on 3 acres just minutes from Bigfork. This home offers an open and spacious living area, hardwood floors, updated appliances and vaulted ceilings with reclaimed barnwood. The property also has a barn and detached two-car garage with separate workshop. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30007633
Columbia Falls
Where: 89 Great Bear Ln.
Price: $834,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,324
Enjoy great views of Glacier National Park from this home in a cul-de-sac on more than 1 acre. It features a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and an oversized island for entertaining. The home also has an oversized garage, RV hookup and beautiful landscaping. Kelly Right Real Estate
MLS Number: 30006174
Kila
Where: 325 Third St.
Price: $849,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,433
This mountain modern home is nestled among the trees and blends modern luxury and natural beauty. It has an open floorplan, high ceilings, large windows and breathtaking views. It also includes a gourmet kitchen, home office and bonus room. This home is perfect for those who love to entertain. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30006879
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]
